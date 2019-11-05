A disabled veteran will have a new specially adapted home built in New Braunfels thanks to national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops.
Home For Our Troops is kicking off the building of Army Sergeant Mario Lopez’s new home on Saturday, Nov. 16, at VFW Post 7110 located at 600 Peace Ave. The kick-off will be at 10 a.m. with check-in starting at 9:30 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Lopez was injured in the line of duty while on his first deployment in Afghanistan. On Aug. 13, 2008, Lopez sustained burns to more than 50% of his body, lost his right arm and four fingers on his left hand while also taking severe damage to his feet and the loss of sight in his right eye.
“I was on a routine mission from on fog to another, all the sudden there was just gray everywhere,” said in video by Homes For Our Troops. “Then I felt the blast and then our truck lifted up on the ground and it hit back down. I woke up and I saw the flames and I was trying to get out but my arm was pinned down and I saw my friends and they pulled me out and the medic started working on me.”
Now medically retired, Lopez has turned his experiences and recovery into art; Lopez has his artwork displayed at different art shows and events nationwide, and is also a published author — he and his wife, Danielle, wrote a book together titled “I Know: A Story to Strengthen Your Faith.”
A native Texan and a resident in Bandera right now, Lopez has to travel an hour and a half everyday — a time that will be greatly reduced by his move to New Braunfels.
“Challenges for him are getting in and out of the cabinets,” said his wife Danielle in the video. “It would be nice for him to have a flat shower where he didn’t have to do the balance thing and possibly fall or slip in there. A walk-in shower, the open space — that would be great.”
The Lopez’s new home will feature more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull down shelving and lowered countertops.
“Homes For Our Troops is such a huge blessing for the families, to give them that freedom to just follow their dreams and follow their passions and make this world a better place,” Lopez said.
A father of three, two teenagers and a baby girl, Lopez enjoys painting, writing and photography. Lopez, who often does public speaking at veteran’s events, said it is his dream to put on an art show regionally throughout the country.
“There are a lot of veterans that are very talented and people don’t know about them,” Lopez said. “And then I know people, they’re using art therapy to help veterans with post traumatic stress so that’s one big career dream.”
A project sponsor for Lopez’s new home is H-E-B Tournament of Champions. Homes For Our Troops has built 287 homes since the organization’s inception in 2004. The nonprofit relies on contributions from donors and partners, and invites community members to hold fundraisers or make donations.
To find out more about Homes For Our Troops or to make a donation, visit www.hfotusa.org.
