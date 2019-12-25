Comal County Commissioners will meet the day after Christmas to consider a lengthy list of routine agenda items at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
During their final meeting of 2019, commissioners will consider applying nearly $2.219 million in departmental salary and benefit savings from the current budget and apply it toward ongoing capital projects – jail construction, sheriff’s office and downtown office renovations.
If approved, it will represent the final major action involving the county’s 2019 budget before the 2020 budget goes into effect Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Commissioners on Thursday will also consider appointments and re-appointments of board members for all seven county emergency services districts, and appoint one board member for the county’s Water Oriented Recreation District.
After entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
Directing the county’s rural recycling department to accept natural Christmas trees and natural decorative holiday greenery from individual residents at no charge between Dec. 26 and Jan. 17, 2020.
An order abandoning a portion of a road located in downtown Bracken.
The treasurer’s monthly report for November 2019.
Extending the county’s lease of free office space in the Goodwin Annex to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
An amended billing agreement with Raba Kistner for testing and observation of construction materials used for the Landa Building renovation.
An interlocal contract relating to the use of Department of Information Resources (DIR) shared services agreements for election security assessment.
Line-item budget transfers to cover final 2019 expenses for the county’s extension service office and recycling department.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
