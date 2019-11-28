New Braunfels Independent School District trustees approved work orders for three 2018 bond projects along with other agenda items during their monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 18.
“The board approved the work order to Stantec Architectural for the new NBISD elementary school, middle school tennis courts, and upgrades for the high school baseball press box, stands and concession areas,” said Rebecca Villarreal, the district’s communications coordinator.
All were funded through the district’s 2018 bond. Villarreal said the contracts were based on a percentage of estimated project costs. Final totals will depend on several factors, such as whether the district chooses existing designs, creating new designs, etc.
“As per our contract with Stantec, approved Oct. 23, work orders for each individual project must be approved by the board and issued to the architect prior to the start of design,” she said.
The project costs advertised in the 2018 bond allotted $29 million for the new elementary school; $2.3 million for the tennis courts and $1.1 million for NBHS baseball areas.
“Construction of the new elementary school is scheduled to begin next fall and be completed by August 2023,” Villarreal said. “Installation of the new middle school tennis courts will start in the fall of 2020 and completed prior to the opening of the new middle school in August 2021. Renovations to the baseball field will start this summer and be completed by late fall 2020.”
The board approved a Secondary Textbook Adoption Selection Committee to review and recommend secondary school English-Language Arts and English/Second Language instructional materials.
“The committee’s selection is part of the adoption cycle for 6th-12th grades, with many materials only available in electronic form,” Villarreal said. “Instructional Materials Allotment (IMA) funds will be used to pay for these instructional materials and/or digital licenses.”
Victoria Pursch, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, reported on Memorial Elementary School’s Targeted Improvement Plan.
“She gave a report on the first-quarter data that indicated favorable results,” Villarreal said. “The strategies implemented in the first quarter of the school year worked very well with significant improvement in the third-grade reading, fourth-grade reading and fifth-grade reading and math.”
Trustees approved the district’s financial report for the year ending June 30, audited by Belt Harris Pechacek, LLLP Certified Public Accountants.
“They audited the financial statements, required annually, and gave the district a favorable opinion based on their financial position concluded in the audit,” Villarreal said, adding the board also approved a letter of engagement with the Austin-based firm to perform the district’s annual audit for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Also on Monday, trustees:
• Recognized outstanding district students and staff members, including Clay Coronado and Madeleine Balderrama as New Braunfels High School’s Students of the Month.
• Approved the district’s investment report and general fund budget amendments.
• Divided the district’s allotment of votes equally among all candidates seeking board positions in the Comal Appraisal District and Guadalupe County Appraisal District.
• Approved the District Improvement Plan and Campus Improvement Plan; an updated emergency shelter agreement with the American Red Cross; and received a status report on other 2018 bond projects.
For more, visit the district website, www.nbisd.org.
