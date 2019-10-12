The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce announced Friday morning that Stephen Brockman will join its team as Vice President of Leadership and Small Business Programs.
Brockman will start the position Wednesday, Oct. 16 and is filling the position after Laurie Wehring announced her new position with New Braunfels Utilities last month.
“I’m looking forward to taking my experiences and continuing on the legacy (those in the position before) laid before me,” Brockman said.
In his new position, Brockman will be in charge of the Business Trade Show, Small Business Week, business advisory and the Leadership New Braunfels youth, adult and alumni programs, among other projects.
“This position is very important to the chamber and the community,” said Michael Meek, chamber president and CEO. “We’ve only had three people in this position since the leadership program and business trade show were developed 30 years ago.”
Brockman has had 15 years of experience in military, manufacturing and entrepreneurial leadership, having previously served as president of Brockman Capital in New Braunfels.
“Interestingly, when look back at three people who staffed this position, all three were from the financial industry,” Meek said. “We weren’t specifically looking for somebody in that area but Stephen has that background being financial advisor by trade.”
Brockman’s experience as a US Army officer who served overseas and his entrepreneurship made him a great fit for the position as well, Meek said.
“This particular position, more than any other, is project driven,” Meek said. “There’s always another project and its back to back to back — we were looking for someone who has a lot of leadership skills and a lot of organization skills, and Stephen was a perfect fit for that.”
Brockman served as a field artillery officer in the US Army for four years. Brockman is a Texas A&M graduate, where he played football during his college tenure. After his time in the military, Brockman worked for Eaton Corporation in Memphis and Houston. He became an Edward Jones financial advisor prior to opening his own firm last year.
“It’s something that came up as a huge opportunity for me,” Brockman said. “As I look back on my 20 years of my professional career being an officer in the military and leading in manufacturing leadership — and recently as an entrepreneur — the common thread has been leadership development and development of teams and organizations.”
Brockman is a member of the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club, the New Braunfels Jaycees, and is a Communities in Schools mentor. He is also a graduate of Leadership New Braunfels, which Meek said was a must for the position.
Now, Brockman said he can take those years of lessons learned being a leader and apply them to this position.
“Laurie will be leaving on Tuesday, and Stephen officially starts Wednesday,” Meek said. “He, by his own accord, is going to come in Tuesday to spend it together with Laurie, and then he’s going to hit the ground running with the leadership retreat already taking place next weekend.”
Meek said he and the chamber’s staff are very excited to have Brockman on their team.
“We’re very pleased we got someone like Stephen who checks all the boxes,” Meek said.
