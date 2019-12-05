Changes to Veramendi’s master framework and sector 1A plans have been approved, and ASA properties is now turning its focus to its sector 3 plans.
During the Nov. 25 city council meeting last week, city council unanimously approved first readings of ordinances to amend the Veramendi project’s master framework plan and sector 1A plan changes, as well as approving a conditional sign permit to allow homebuilders to put up wayfinding signs.
The Veramendi development agreement approved in 2013 includes a master framework plan that includes a high level view of how the project is going to be developed including major roadways and land uses, said Stacy Snell, assistant planning director, during the regularly scheduled council meeting last Monday.
“Due to its nature as a long range plan, the need for adjustments is anticipated and expected as development occurs and more in-depth knowledge of the property’s unique characteristics become known,” Snell explained.
The current plan was approved on Dec. 10, 2018, through the master framework amendment plan, Snell said.
“This is the current amendment proposed — it focuses on the major roadways, which results in adjustments to the planning development areas,” she said. “
Proposed amendments included changes to existing roadways, alterations to the regional park’s roadway frontages, and adjustments to include linear open space areas in spaces that previously didn’t include them.
Public hearing notices were sent to 100 property owners within 200 feet of the project boundary, Snell said. Staff received one response in favor.
“Staff recommends approval of the proposed amendments as they are responding to the implementation of
the early phases of this project and are in accordance with the development agreement and principles of the Veramendi development design control document,” she said.
After a brief pause for public hearing, the amendments were approved unanimously.
Following a 15-minute break in the session, staff reviewed changes to the sector 1A plans, before also approving these.
These changes are mostly minor, such as amending the designation of a park within a gated community, the removal of a sub street, and stipulations on block length.
Moving on to a third agenda item, Snell briefed council on a conditional sign permit to allow homebuilders to put up five wayfinding signs.
“Veramendi is seeking the approval for the placement of five homebuilder wayfinding signs measuring 8 feet tall and 4 feet wide with seven panels,” Snell said. “They’re proposed to be located on Borcher’s Boulevard and Oak Run Parkway.”
The signs are in compliance with the city standards except for the location, Snell said.
“Such wayfinding signs are to be located on private property within 500 feet of the intersections of arterial roadways,” she explained. “Veramendi’s proposal is for the signs to be located within the right-of-way and further away than the 500 feet of the arterial intersections.”
The public works department has reviewed the five sign locations and determined no site distance concerns, Snell said.
“Staff recommends approval of the five proposed wayfinding signs since they’re located on collectors,” Snell said. “Such signage will remove the need for multiple homebuilders in the area for resorting to bandit signs for marketing.”
Staff included the conditions that all signage be removed once all residential lots have been sold in the adjacent neighborhoods or within three years of approval, whichever comes first.
The item passed unanimously.
ASA Properties is working with staff to submit the sector 3 plans in the next month or so, said Peter James, CEO of ASA Properties.
“Sector 3 went through planning and zoning last night, so basically the sector 1A is signed off, but sector 3 passed unanimously at planning and zoning and goes up to the city Monday,” James said.
For more information about Veramendi, visit veramenditx.com.
