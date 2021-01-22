Artist of the Year, Gregory Lambert, at Flying Armadillo Disc Golf Club on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Lambert and his son, who owns the club, created the mosaic flooring in the club's shop. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Taco, the dog, walks past a permanent trophy stand created by artist of the year Gregory Lambert and his son at Flying Armadillo Disc Golf Club on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
A sculpture made of mirrors and beads titled "Elephant in the Room" by Gregory Lambert and his daughter, Becca Ortiz, sits on display at the New Braunfels Art League Gallery on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
A basswood carving titled "Safety Man" by artist Gregory Lambert sits on display at the New Braunfels Art League Gallery on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
A "clown fish" by Gregory Lambert hangs in a tree at Flying Armadillo Disc Golf Club on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
A porcelain sculpture titled "Food Chain" by artist Gergory Lambert sits on display at the New Braunfels Art League Gallery on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Different holes display a variety of artwork by Gregory Lambert at Flying Armadillo Disc Golf Club on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Gregory Lambert, 65, loves to create whimsical wood carvings, mosaics, clay and other sculptures out of his home.
The New Braunfels Art League named Lambert the “Artist of the Year” reward after viewing his three submissions, an intricately carved wooden “safety man,” an elephant covered in beads and mosaic mirror pieces and a “food chain” of wooden fish biting each other and a fisherman.
