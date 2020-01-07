From Staff Reports
New Braunfels Solid Waste and Recycling Division will host a household electronics recycling drop-off event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa Street. Participants must enter from Laurel Lane.
Computers; computer accessories; computer monitors; televisions; telephones; copiers and printers; laptops and cell phones will be accepted. Household appliances such as refrigerators and blenders; yard maintenance equipment; smoke detectors; batteries; light bulbs or items containing Freon will not be accepted.
Bring smaller items containerized in a box or bin to be easily unloaded. For more on the free event for city residents, visit www.nbtexas.org/electronicsrecycling or call 830-221-4040.
