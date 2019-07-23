Technology recently adopted by New Braunfels Utilities is working to save New Braunfelsers of water and dollars — and it’s partially doing so from space.
Introduced within the last two years, two leak detection strategies are using new tech to spot leaks earlier, helping NBU and customers save water and money by fixing any problems sooner.
NBU is already seeing a return on investing in this new tech, which utilizes satellites and smart meters to find leaks faster.
Working in tandem, satellite technology can spot leaks below ground on the utility side, while smart meters can alert NBU and customers if continuous use is occurring, often signifying a leak.
On the customer side
For customers of NBU, smart meters are allowing NBU to alert its customers if their meter is registering continuous consumption, said Suzanne Williams, NBU environmental affairs manager.
“Continuous consumption is when water is flowing through the meter and never stops,” Williams said. “Say your toilet has a leak and there’s constantly water flowing, or say your irrigation system has a leak — it could be constantly flowing and it could your irrigation system is on but you don’t know it.”
The system then alerts the environmental affairs team, which then review the alerts and reach out to customers.
“For example, we’ve had a commercial customer who had a leak,” Williams said. “They were leaking 400 to 500 gallons per hour and did not know it, and we didn’t know it either, it could have been a business practice, but because we had this continuous consumption alert, we were able to talk to that customer and they had their internal maintenance crew go in and make adjustments to their system.”
The system allows NBU to put in various parameters, which can be altered depending on specifics for each customer, Williams said.
Customers can choose to be alerted through a text message, which has a link to NBU’s leak detection checklist. The checklist helps folks comb their home for leaks inside or outside, and potentially fix any minor leaks.
“So a customer, if they receive that message and they’re addressing their home after work, they don’t have to wait for NBU, it actually empowers them — we give them to tools to help them look for it themselves,” Williams said.
Implemented in 2017 and for its current use in July of 2018, the system has lessened the mean time to repair a leak from 45 days to 13.
“The average leak we see across the system is about 2 gallons per hour, so with that we’ve calculated a saving of over 58 million gallons for customers, which results in over $300,000 in customers savings,” said Ryan Kelso, NBU’s chief operations officer.
On the utility side
Only adopted by NBU in the last eight months, NBU has purchased a quarterly subscription through UTILIS to use satellite technology to find any sub-ground leaks.
“It’s a new technology that utilizes spectral imaging analysis from satellites … the technology was originally developed to detect water on other planets, specifically Mars,” Kelso said. “Some brilliant people thought up this technology, and then some even smarter people figured out that, ‘Well, this could be applied to find water where it should not be on planet Earth.’”
This new system has allowed NBU to check its entire system once every quarter whereas its previous set up leak detected the entire system only once every five years.
“Historically we leak detected 20% of the system annually, so that allowed us to cover the entire system once every five years, so if you had a leak spring up after you had leak detected that 20% of the system, it had the potential to go on for up to five years,” Kelso said.
Most of the time a utility leak springs, water comes to the surface, and is reported by the public, Kelso said. However, about 15% to 20% of leaks never reach the surface.
“So what this technology allows us to do is, even though the water is not coming to surface, the satellites can detect those leaks and direct our crews to go out and place our acoustic leak detection technology on the pipes which utilizes acoustic monitoring to pinpoint exactly where that leak is,” Kelso said.
With the legacy leak detection program, 178 leaks were discovered over the past five years. With the new satellite leak detection program, NBU has discovered 189 leaks in just the past eight months.
“So it’s much more efficient,” Kelso said. “We quantify it’s saved roughly 42 million gallons and $214,000 in avoided costs. It costs us $25,000 a quarter (to use this service)…. And we’ve already seen a return on investment, even before the year is up, so it definitely makes financial sense.”
Working together
The two systems, while completely unique and independent, work in tandem to save water and money, Kelso said.
“They’re complimenting strategies — one utilizing AMI data to conduct what we call customer side leak detection and the utility-side leak detection is accomplished through the satellite leak detection,” Kelso said.
NBU has been a leader helping pave the way for other utilities to switch to smart tech, Kelso said.
“SAWS is using it, Austin Water is using it, so more people in the region are starting to adopt the technology,” Kelso said.
One of NBU’s primary goals is to reduce water usage and gallons per capita per day, said Melissa Krause, executive director of communications and external affairs for NBU.
“They’re deploying a variety of strategies just to help reach that goal,” Krause said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.