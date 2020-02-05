Local designers and volunteer teams can soon showcase their best-dressed table settings to raise money for local education.
The “tablescapes” event will be on Feb. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Grande in the Milltown Historic District, 490 Porter St.
The Braunfels Foundation Trust provides scholarships for students in New Braunfels and Comal Independent School Districts seeking certification or an associates degree in vocational or technical careers.
“Our goal is to award 100 vocational and technical scholarships annually,” said Chamber of Commerce trust coordinator Debbie Meek. “This (event) would assist us in reaching that goal.”
Students can apply for a $1,500 scholarship for the first semester of their vocational or technical education. If they are successful the first semester, they can apply for another for the second.
“I think it's really wonderful,” Meek said. “We have a reception for the recipients on April 23, and they are so excited to attend that event. These students are so excited and their parents and grandparents and siblings come.”
From 2013 to 2019, the foundation has awarded 275 scholarships. When it started, scholarships were $1,200 per student. In 2015 the foundation increased the amount to $1,500.
Tickets are $50 through eventbrite.com or the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce office.
The event will host 15 sponsors with designers for each table. Attendees will vote on the winners. Some designers are creating table settings for their brand, while others are designing for other organizations.
Sponsors include Casteel & Casteel, McKenna Foundation, J&R Gymnastics and ACCENTS among many others. Design teams include designers such as Rebecca Parman, Jeff Koehler from Design Associates and Erin Wilson, owner of Hausita Antiques.
Wilson said a friend reached out to her about the event and she happily volunteered.
“This is definitely lots of fun to me — I like the design part of it,” Wilson said.
Wilson said her table is inspired by her antique store and its rich history.
“My theme is industrial charm, I’m bringing a mixture of old industrial items with some newer things,” Wilson said.
Lark Mason, creator of an international online auction, iGavelAuctions.com, will judge the tables as well. Mason regularly appeared on the PBS series “Antiques Roadshow” and is the Appraiser’s Association of America president.
Mason will pick the best tablescape of the show while voters pick their favorite. Awards for both categories will be handed out at 1:30 p.m.
For ticket information, go to http://tablescapes.eventbrite.com
