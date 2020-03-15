On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation begins the next stage of a $64 million project to expand Interstate 35 between New Braunfels and San Marcos.
Locally called the Conrads Lane/Kohlenberg Road project, TxDOT said it will improve about six miles on I-35 main lanes and frontage roads from Farm-to-Market Road 306 north to the Hays County line.
The first component, reconfiguring entry and exit ramps leading into the FM 306/Creekside Crossing intersection, began in November and finished in January. The intersection will eventually resemble the partial Displaced Left Turn (DLT) similar to the State Highway 80/I-35 intersection in San Marcos.
The second phase will convert interstate frontage roads from two-way to one-way traffic in both directions between Kohlenberg Road and the Watson Lane overpass. The frontage roads will be widened into three lanes, with current entrance and exit ramps reversed and extended.
Those phases precede a complete revision of the Conrads/Kohlenberg intersection, which will be converted to a signalized intersection with turnarounds and its current configuration and loop ramps replaced with an overpass for I-35 main lanes.
“Because the current Conrads/Kohlenberg Overpass is a challenging traffic layout, the new structure will be much safer with a more consistent configuration for drivers,” said Greg Malatek, New Braunfels public works director said.
In between what’s now the Conrads Lane/Kohlenberg Road and Watson Lane/Old Bastrop Road exits will be a Parkway Intersection, where traffic can access I-35 main lane overpasses and turnaround lanes onto frontage roads.
TxDOT expects to complete the upgrades by March 2023 and adds the project shouldn’t conflict with city of New Braunfels’ $21 million reconstruction of Goodwin and Conrads Lanes between FM 306 and Interstate 35.
In 2021, TxDOT will launch a $1.5 billion project to add six I-35 lanes – three elevated lanes: two general purpose lanes and one high-occupancy lane in each direction – between Loop 410 in San Antonio north to Farm-to-Market Road 3009 in Guadalupe County.
Beginning Monday, frontage road speed limits will drop from 55 to 45 mph in the Conrads/Kohlenberg work zone. Appropriate signage, pavement markings and construction barrels are in place to guide traffic.
For more on area TXDOT projects, visit txdotsanantonio.blogspot.com.
