A New Braunfels man with a long list of previous driving while intoxicated arrests and convictions was sentenced to 42 years in prison for causing an accident that seriously injured a Stephenville couple back in 2016.
On Wednesday a Comal County jury found Norman Jeffery Watkins, 66, guilty of driving while intoxicated with two or more previous convictions and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a vehicle, on Nov. 20, 2016.
On Thursday, District Court Justice Dib Waldrip issued sentences based on enhancements for previous convictions, with Watkins serving both concurrently.
“Watkins was on parole when he made the selfish decision to become intoxicated and get behind the wheel of his truck,” the Comal County Criminal District Attorney’s office said in an updated Facebook post on Thursday. “Watkins put the lives of everyone on the road around him at risk, especially one couple that was on their way to pick up medicine for their child.”
A 42-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were seriously injured in the wreck, which New Braunfels Police Department officers said occurred in the 500 block of State Highway 46 South, at the Farm-to-Market Road 1101 intersection, around 8 p.m.
“The couple testified that they were stopped at a red light when they heard brakes screeching and saw headlights coming towards them before Watkins slammed into the back of their vehicle,” the DA’s post said.
Prosecutors said trial testimony indicated Watkins was belligerent, unable to tell officers what had happened, and even unaware aware he had been in an accident. They said a blood draw taken 3½ hours after the wreck indicated Watkins’ blood alcohol content registered 0.135.
In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Frazier and Lauren Cole told the jury they were there today because of a series of choices Watkins made. Watkins’ list of DWI arrests dates back to the 1980s; his felony convictions include DWI in 2014 and marijuana possession in 1995.
“Choices have consequences, and Watkins needs to be held accountable for his,” Frazier said.
