Despite a large showing of protestors and a request for postponement from state Rep. Kyle Biedermann, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s commissioners approved the air quality permit for the proposed Vulcan quarry in Comal County Wednesday morning.
The approval to grant the permit makes way for the construction of a 1,500-acre limestone-mining quarry and rock crushing plant, and follows the move for approval made by SOAH judges in September.
The proposed quarry is set to be built at State Highway 46 and FM 3009 in Comal County and has been hotly opposed by the anti-quarry groups Friends of Dry Comal Creek and Stop Vulcan 3009, who expressed disappointment in TCEQ’s decision Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, TCEQ let down Texas citizens yet again this morning,” said David Drewa, Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry spokesperson, shortly after the commissioners meeting. “Despite opposition from hundreds of Comal County residents, many citizen groups, and State Representative Kyle Biedermann, TCEQ Commissioners rendered a decision to grant the air quality permit to Vulcan Materials for the 1500-acre quarry between New Braunfels and Bulverde.”
Vulcan spokesperson Scott Burnham said Vulcan Materials is pleased in the TCEQ commissioners’ decision to approve the permit.
“The decision today demonstrates that we have presented a responsible plan for this site that shows Vulcan is committed to the county and doing things the right way. We look forward to working with our neighbors and the community,” Burnham said.
About 37 minutes of the hour-and-45 minute meeting were spent giving Vulcan attorneys and opposition attorneys time to speak, as well as to hear a request for postponement on TCEQ’s decision by Rep. Biedermann.
Biedermann’s policy analyst Lawrence Bailey stood in for the state representative and spoke first, listing four reasons Biedermann opposed approval on Wednesday.
“Number one, the (aggregate property operations) registration process should first begin with the TCEQ notifying the Texas Department of Transportation, the Texas Water Development Board, and the Texas Department of State Health and Human Services,” Lawrence said. “Number two, APOs having air quality permits do not have requirements to reclaim the quarry lands after operations have been completed. Thus, what will be the final outcome of the finished open quarry mines? … I support the TCEQ requiring this type of reclamation plan for APOs.”
Reason three, Lawrence stated, was the site locations for APOs should be be more thoroughly evaluated, especially in regards to the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone, and reason four is that Comal County’s growth is in conflict with the growth of the APO industry in the county.
“The public are now living less than one mile away from the APOs. We know that the air quality model used by the TCEQ was not historically based on real time ambient air quality data,” Lawrence said.
Following the reading of Beidermann’s statement, Keith Courtney, a Fort Worth-based attorney representing Vulcan, was given time to speak.
“A rock crushing plant is a very common application, this agency has reviewed hundreds … and issued draft permits under same conditions,” Courtney said.
Courtney argued Vulcan had gone above and beyond application requirements to meet standards for the air quality permit, and had addressed the 19 concerns that TCEQ commissioners formerly referred to in a previous meeting.
“Based on the ruling by the administrative law judges (in the contested case hearing) … Vulcan requests issue permit without changes,” Courtney said.
David Frederick, the attorney representing anti-quarry groups, argued the groups still had two issues with the application, which is with the fact they were not given evidence to data for rebuttal and the argument that something has happened in the past isn’t a good argument for it happening again.
“There are a lot of people like my clients who are unhappy with that situation, these crushers are impacting people’s lives,” Frederick said.
While TCEQ’s decision is disappointing for anti-quarry groups, this decision isn’t surprising, Drewa said. Drewa added that TCEQ has a poor track record of protecting citizens’ rights and the state’s natural resources.
“TCEQ has lost the confidence of Texans and continues to side with an out-of-state corporation that will emit thousands of tons of air pollution in the Texas Hill Country—and has a highly questionable record of compliance with environmental laws,” he said. “This should be of great concern to all residents of Comal County, as well as the two million people who depend on the Edwards Aquifer as their primary source of drinking water.”
The anti-quarry groups now plan to file a motion for reconsideration explaining to the TCEQ commissioners why they should reverse their decision, Drewa said.
“This process can take up to 55 days. This is not a done deal! We believe strongly that continuing the battle against this proposed quarry is very much worth our time, efforts, and financial support,” he said.
Drewa added he was disappointed in the lack of county leaders present at the meeting Wednesday morning to represent the opposition from hundreds of Comal residents.
“We were hoping that the county judge or commissioners would be in attendance at the meeting supporting their constituents,” Drewa said. “It’s usually customary for one of them or a judge to be involved in meetings at this level. We’ve seen a lot of support from leaders in other counties, and we keep asking ourselves, ‘Where are the county leaders on this?’”
For more information about Stop 3009vulcanquarry, go to www.stop3009vulcanquarry.com.
