New Braunfels Independent School District trustees unanimously approved lowering the combined property tax rate for 2020 along with other critical agenda items on Monday.
A quorum of four of the seven board members held a public hearing before approving the new rate of $1.22330 per assessed $100 property tax valuation. It allots $0.8975 for maintenance and operations and retained $0.3258 as interest and sinking contained in the 2019 combined rate of $1.2958 that designated $0.97 per $100 for maintenance and operations.
