Resolute Health Hospital unveiled its latest acquisition Thursday, the Intuitive da Vinci Xi — a state-of-the-art surgical system that allows surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgery in ways not formerly possible. The brand new robot-system is made up of three parts — a patient cart, a surgeon console and a vision cart, and is the most flexible and versatile of the da Vinci systems.
“These type of robots themselves aren’t exactly new technology, it’s been utilized for several years now,” said Dr. Spencer Skelton, a colon and rectal surgeon at Resolute. “What’s new about this robot is it can work in multiple quadrants now rather than just in one.”
This newest model of the da Vinci system didn’t facilitate multiple quadrants well, and it took time to move the machine over, Skelton said.
“Time is very important in surgery because time is money and the patient is under and you want to be quick and efficient,” Skelton said. “So this model of the DaVinci can rotate and re-dock with very little time.”
Whereas the da Vinci robot-systems were first introduced in 2000, this newest installment is the latest model — the equivalent of an “iPhone 11” for Apple, Skelton explained.
Surgery with the da Vinci Xi has benefits both for doctors and for patients, Skelton said.
Benefits for the patient
For patients, surgery performed with the da Vinci system rather than the traditional open method means getting back on their feet or to work quicker.
“For surgeries I most commonly perform, the patients can now recover sooner,” said Dr. Greg DeArmond, a general surgeon at Resolute. “It’s smaller incisions, less overall pain involved in the surgery.”
As a urogynecolotgist, Dr. Teresa Irwin, a reconstructive pelvic surgery specialist, commonly has to perform a sacrocolpopexy — a surgery to help women with incontinence and bladder problems.
“I formerly had to do a very large incision — it’s a very different surgery because of the proximity to the bowel, ureter and large blood vessels,” Irwin said. “I can now do a humongous procedure in a noninvasive manner, which is huge.”
The Xi system is more able to perform a wide variety of surgeries rather than specific surgeries, Skelton said.
“The da Vinci’s have evolved over time to be more versatile for more specialties,” Skelton said. “There’s a lot of data that shows surgery with this device helps reduce the patients hospital stay and post-op pain since its minimally invasive.”
Having this state of the art technology here in New Braunfels is great for the community because they can come here for a surgery rather than having to go to San Antonio or Austin, Skelton said.
“We can keep patients here in town which makes their follow-ups easier, makes it easier for their family to visit them here in New Braunfels and all of that by localizing surgeries,” Skelton said.
Benefits for the surgeon
A huge benefit for surgeons is they perform the entire surgery from a seated console, Skelton said.
“It’s less taxing because we’re able to sit and do the surgery rather than having to hunch over a patient and be on our feet, which can prolong a surgeon’s career,” Skelton said. “My thumbs used to get numb after a while from holding instruments for so long — that doesn’t happen with this machine.”
Whereas Resolute Health Hospital also has the Si version of the da Vinci, the Xi is able to cover more area quicker, DeArmond explained.
“With the Si though, the arms sometimes hit each other on the outside,” DeArmond said. “The Xi doesn’t have that issue. Overall it’s less trauma to the abdomen overall.”
The instrumentation the machine uses is small and has a wide range of motion, DeArmond said.
“So it works like our hands — but in a smaller space.”
The machine works to take away any slight tremor from a surgeon, and has a fulcrum that can rotate all the way around the minimize movement, Skelton said.
“Everything is magnified here through an 8 millimeter incision, and then the tools and camera slide in,” Skelton said. “The arms on this robot can come off, and the way it’s jointed we can work in a smaller space in multiple quadrants at once on a patient. The way it’s built, there’s less collision of the instruments.”
The view scope is also better than any previous technology, said Lajune Williams, a licensed surgical assistant at Resolute.
“I’ve been in the (operating room) since 2003, and this machine is a cakewalk compared to laparoscopic surgery,” Williams said. “The view is so much clearer.”
Training
To use the machine, doctors receive special training, which they often have to fly out of state to receive.
“I trained some in Florida and in the Silicon Valley with Intuitive, (the company that makes the robot system),” Irwin said. “That name is really fitting too, because it does feel intuitive the way the machine works — it feels like we’re using our hands with instruments.”
Skelton said he flew up to Atlanta to get his training.
“They had us practice using the machine, practice different simulations with it, and practice on cadavers and pigs,” he said.
For the first 15 procedures the surgeons do with the machine, an expert who can help if need be proctors them.
“The learning curve is like 50 cases to be fully comfortable with it,” Skelton said.
A big misconception is it’s the robot doing the surgery, DeArmond said.
“That’s not true, we are doing the operation — we have complete control of the robot,” he said.
It’s similar to playing a video game, Irwin said.
“My son would probably be very good at it,” she said with a laugh.
This kind of micro-surgery technology isn’t going to be going away, Skelton said.
“At the moment Intuitive is the only company that makes this type of machine, which is widely used,” Skelton said. “I don’t think it will be long before there are competitors out in the market as well.”
The systems were priced at roughly $1.5 million in 2018, according to the Intuitive website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.