Months of prepping and planning for a 2020 bond entered the stretch run on Thursday, as Comal Independent School District trustees informally agreed on a $397.7 million measure to place before voters May 2.
After an update identifying $496.2 million in potential bond projects from Steve Stanford, the district’s executive communications director, trustees agreed with a recommendation that reduced the bond under $400 million. Stanford said the ballot language is still being finalized on four separate propositions.
Proposition 1 would allot $235 million for two new elementary schools, a middle school, capital infrastructure improvements, land purchases for future facilities and school buses. Proposition 2 designates $124.7 million to build all but the pavilion for a district all-events center, tentatively located near Danville Middle School in Schertz.
Proposition 3 totals $29.83 million — for girls and boys weight rooms, lockers and a wrestling facility at Canyon High School; baseball and softball practice facilities at Canyon Lake High and Mountain Valley Middle schools; and girls and boys soccer locker rooms and a wrestling facility at Smithson Valley High School. Proposition 4 totals $8.14 million for teacher and student instructional technology.
Senate Bill 30, approved by the 86th Legislature last session, mandates bond elections list certain items into categories as separate ballot propositions, which is why the remaining $6 million for the all-events center pavilion is included in Proposition 3.
All of the above is subject to change before trustees vote to approve the bond at their Feb. 13 workshop — a day before the deadline to place it on the May 2 ballot. The measure won’t affect the district’s interest and sinking tax rate, but ballots will list each proposal as a property tax increase.
If approved, the 2020 bond will add CISD’s 19th and 20th elementary schools – a combined $70 million – before 2022 and a $55 million middle school in the Johnson Ranch area in 2023. It will also allot $7.2 million for district-wide safety and security, which Board President Jason York said must be publicized ahead of the election.
Superintendent Andrew Kim said it’s very likely the district will come back to voters with a $300 million to $400 million bond as soon as 2023 – which could be higher if items in the 2020 bond aren’t approved.
Trustees chimed in on various aspects of the bond but were united in saying that all of items and facilities are needed – and needed now.
“When you look at the numbers – this is still a very, very conservative package. Every month, more and more folks are moving into our area and construction is going on everywhere and that’s not going to change,” Trustee David Drastata said. “This addresses needs in a very systemic way. And the language is done in a way that explains it to the voters.
“So let’s get this thing done.”
Other action
2020-21 district calendar
In January, the district collected feedback from students, staff, and families on two options presented by the district’s calendar committee for the 2020-21 school year. Draft A would begin the school year Aug. 25 and conclude on May 27, 2021; Draft B would end the year on May 28, 2021.
During a second reading of calendar options at Thursday’s trustees meeting, Kerry Gain, assistant superintendent for curriculum and academic services, said most respondents favored Draft A, which sets spring break the week of March 15-19, 2021, and readjusts February’s staff in-service and district-wide holidays to Feb. 11-12. Trustees will vote to approve the calendar during their Feb. 25 regular meeting.
Davenport High progress
Mike McCullar, executive director of construction and facilities management, said construction of the district’s fourth high school, set to open in August at 23255 Farm-to-Market Road 3009, is nearing completion.
McCullar and Catherine Janda, the district’s purchasing director, received the go-ahead to apply $1.5 million in construction savings, added to another $1.5 million from project contingency, to fund a pool house and agriculture barn, both planned as future campus additions.
“Because we did realize construction savings from the original project, we identified other projects,” McCullar said. “After the design process we chose the pool house and agriculture project barn. What was approved is a contractual mechanism (funds) from one project to the next.”
McCullar said $91 million in change orders have been approved for DHS, budgeted at $109 million. He said construction on the district’s fifth high school, at 810 Kinder Parkway in San Antonio and slated to open in August 2021, is about 50% complete.
Trustees will next meet in workshop session to discuss and approve the 2020 bond ballot at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 in the district’s Support Services Building board room, 1404 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels.
Kim voted contract extension
After meeting in executive session, trustees unanimously extended Superintendent Andrew Kim’s contract. Effective Saturday, Kim, the district’s chief administrator since 2012, received an eight-month extension – from June 30, 2024 until Jan. 31, 2025, and a pay increase from $220,000 to $232,000 annually.
Also Thursday, trustees:
• Recognized Cyber Patriot teams from Church Hill and Canyon middle schools and Canyon lake, Memorial Early College and Smithson valley High schools; all-state musicians selected by the Texas Music Educators Association.
• Received a presentation on collaborative team cycle instruction from six Canyon Middle School teachers, whose presentation indicated efforts that led to improved test scores and performance of sixth-grade reading and English/Language Arts students.
• Approved readings of state-required board policies; budget amendments; services contracts; financial reports; and donations benefiting programs at Danville Middle School, Kinder Ranch Elementary School and Indian Springs Elementary School.
Thursday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Comal ISD Support Services Center Boardroom, 1404 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels. For more, visit the district’s website, comalisd.org.
