Treating chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and other diseases annually comprise 86% of health spending in the United States.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all of the above and similar maladies can be managed through education and lifestyle modifications. That’s why Comal County’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Office seeks Master Wellness volunteers, who after training sessions covering health, nutrition and food safety, will help educate their fellow county residents.
