New Braunfels City Council on Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance that limits oversized vehicles parked in residential yards and driveways, and received an outline of city streets targeted for improvements next year.
Addressing complaints of large commercial vehicles, such as tractor trailer rigs, parked in residential driveways and backyards, Christopher Looney, the city’s planning director, outlined a proposal prohibiting those and similar vehicles in August.
“We have ordinances against the sizes of vehicles and how they are parked in streets but not one that addresses larger commercial vehicles parked in residential driveways,” Looney said. “This proposal prohibits the largest of those vehicles, but allows RVs and camper trailers to continue parking on residential properties.”
The ordinance prohibits vehicles in excess of 19,500 pounds — such as most big rigs, and construction equipment — from parking in residential driveway and streets, except those loading and unloading passengers and equipment. The measure also allows smaller commercial vehicles, such as modified pickups and mid-sized delivery trucks.
The city’s planning commission unanimously endorsed the measure in early October. Council will vote to approve the second and final reading of the ordinance on Nov. 11.
Also Monday, council received a presentation on the city’s 2020 street maintenance plan, which allots $1.7 million toward preventive maintenance, mill and overlay, and rehabilitation of city streets next year.
Greg Malatek, city public works director, said nearly 130 responses received during a public meeting and online survey of residents in June went into the city’s process of identifying and prioritizing projects. The 2020 proposal will target 32 of the city’s 363 lane miles of streets for various stages of maintenance and repairs.
Malatek said no streets are set for reconstruction, the most expensive repairs assigned to the worst streets. He will present to present his formal proposal to council on Nov. 11.
About $15 million will go into city streets during the next five years, thanks to the recent 2019 bond, that is also funding the second phase of Klein Road improvements ($13 million), reconstruction of Conrads/Goodwin Lanes ($21.4 million), and begin extensions of Farm-to-Market Road 306 and Business 35 connecting into Alves Lane ($3.1 million).
Also Monday, council members postponed until Nov. 11 hearing a proposal that would allow a monument sign to exceed city height and sign standards in front of properties located in a center addressed at 1523-1535 East Common Street.
For more, visit the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
