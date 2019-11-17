New Braunfels City Council members will discuss 2020-21 budget planning during a special retreat beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Village Venue, 2032 Central Plaza in New Braunfels.
“We hold several retreats during the year, which provides council and staff the opportunity to review the previous year and plan for the next year’s budget,” City Manager Robert Camareno said. “We start planning for the next fiscal year’s budget early each year, and this meeting gives us a chance to talk about some challenges and opportunities for the 2020-21 budget.”
The city’s approved $242.4 million budget for 2019-20 totaled $56.3 million more than the 2018-19 budget, due to funding for 2013 and 2019 bond projects. Camareno said Monday’s meeting on the next budget will focus on the ramifications of Senate Bill 2, which will drop the city’s 2020 tax rate cap from 8% to 3.5% next year.
“We will talk about what the potential impact of that will bring, and talk about some of the potential strategies we can develop to mitigate that impact,” Camareno said.
Had the 3.5% cap been in effect for last year’s budget, the city’s maintenance and operation tax rate would have dropped by 1.3 cents per $100 assessed property valuation, reducing general fund revenue by nearly $925,000.
“We’re estimating the impact for next year to be about $900,000,” Camareno said. “It’s significant enough for us to begin planning for that. We’re also going to talk about designs and future debt issuances associated with 2019 bond projects.”
Council will discuss other items in executive session; no action is expected to be taken during Monday’s meeting. It will next meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 in city council chambers in City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels.
For more, visit the city council link at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
