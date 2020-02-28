Comal County prosecutors split two high-profile criminal cases this week, with one proceeding ending in a guilty plea and life prison term, and another ending in the acquittal of a defendant on trial for child sex charges.
Koever Michael Henke-Wommack on Thursday pled guilty to murder in the Nov. 30 shooting death of 31-year-old Stephan Fox, whose body was found in a parked vehicle in the 100
block of North Mesquite Avenue.
After a two-day trial, a jury deliberated only three hours before exonerating Adam Ralph Beers of four counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact and the continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. A fifth charge, contained in the first of two indictments filed against Beers in 2018, was dismissed.
“I want to thank the jury, which worked very hard and followed the law,” said Susan Schoon, Beers’ attorney. Schoon said her client, jailed since his arrest in June 2018, was “relieved” with the verdict, which led to his release from Comal County Jail on Thursday.
“The jury just followed the law,” Schoon said. “They had several doubts, and the right thing to do was to find him not guilty.”
The charges against Beers, 28, stemmed from incidents alleged by a 14-year-old family member between 2015 and 2018. Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators forwarded findings to the DA, which led to Beers’ indictment on a single indecency charge on Oct. 10, 2018.
“Beers was re-indicted to include all of the instances of sexual abuse out-cried by the victim,” Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said. “The first indictment only listed one incident.
Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary said he inherited the case after its prosecutor left the DA’s office. He sought and won a second indictment containing additional counts and offense dates, and enhancements for Beers’ previous felony convictions that elevated all from second- to first-degree felonies. He also tacked on a continuous abuse charge for incidents that happened twice within a 30-day period.
First-degree convictions each carry between 25 to 99 years to life in prison. McCrary said after the jury acquitted Beers on the other charges, he filed to dismiss the charge in Beers’ first indictment because one of the dates matched another in the second indictment. Because he was acquitted of all charges, re-filing it would have amounted to double jeopardy, McCrary said.
Plea deal reached 13 weeks
following murder
It’s rare to see the wheels of justice move quickly, but Henke-Wommack’s case it came at the speed of a track meet. McCrary, Tharp and defense attorney Joseph Garcia III said the victim’s family agreed to a plea deal that allowed Henke-Wommack, facing capital murder and a possible death penalty, to plead to murder.
“It would allow Koever (pronounced Ko-ver) to have the possibility of parole,” Garcia said. “It was a last-minute decision to move forward with it, and we are very appreciative of the DA’s office and the family willing to do that.”
New Braunfels police said Henke-Wommack, 22, and Fox agreed to meet the night of Nov. 30.
“The investigation determined that the suspect and the victim had agreed to meet and that the suspect came to the meeting with the intention of robbing the victim,” David Ferguson, NBPD communications coordinator said, indicating it led to Henke-Wommack’s capital charge.
“During the commission of the robbery, the suspect shot the victim multiple times and then fled the scene on foot,” Ferguson said. Days later, agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Office’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located Henke-Wommack in Schertz.
“Wommack pled to the lesser included offense of murder and was sentenced to life in prison,” Tharp said. “He will have to serve 30 years day-for-day, before he is eligible for parole.
“The plea offer was made after meeting with the family of the victim and their approval of it.”
McCrary and Tharp said the case was “quickly resolved due to the excellent investigation by the New Braunfels Police Department.” But McCrary said there was plenty indicating Henke-Wommack wasn’t blessed with a sharp criminal mind.
“This was about the worst way to commit a crime if you’re trying not to get caught,” McCrary said, adding Henke-Wommack left evidence in the car where Fox’s body was found, with the argument between them and the shooting captured by a nearby video surveillance camera.
“Thanks to the hard work of the NBPD and numerous other agencies, there was an overwhelming amount of evidence in this case pointing to his guilt,” Ferguson said Thursday, crediting NBPD’s dispatch team, patrol division, K-9 and SWAT officers, Criminal Investigations detectives, Crime Scene Unit and evidence technicians, records clerks, city and county crime victims liaisons and the DA’s office.
NBPD also thanked the Comal County Narcotics Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and Texas Department of Public Safety’s Dive Team.
“This guilty plea with a life in prison sentence means the streets of New Braunfels and Comal County are now safer,” Ferguson said. NBPD is glad that the victim’s family won’t have to endure a prolonged trial, and we hope this brings at least some form of closure to them.
“Our thoughts and prayers remain with them as they continue to grieve the loss of their loved one.”
