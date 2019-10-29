New Braunfels police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old New Braunfels man found lying dead in the street early Sunday morning.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said officers were called for a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Roadrunner Avenue around 12:40 a.m.
“Officers arrived to find a 28-year old male from New Braunfels lying in the street,” Ferguson said. “It was quickly ascertained that the male was deceased from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Guadalupe County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Sheryl Sachtleben ordered an autopsy. Ferguson said Criminal Investigations Division detectives are conducting “an ongoing investigation” into the incident.
