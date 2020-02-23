Vicky Kramer, 53, is retired with stage four breast cancer and mostly spends her days in her New Braunfels home off Gaines Street.
Due to Kramer’s many medications, including a morphine pill, she cannot drive and uses a walker to get around the house. This makes it difficult to go to her various doctor’s appointments, such as her monthly oncologist visit.
If she needs special services, such as a heart scan, she has to work around certain days the hospital can schedule her.
She also misses leisurely visits into town to see her friends and enjoy the day.
“I’m kind of stranded here,” Kramer said. “It gets difficult, and it gets lonely a lot, too.”
According to recent U.S. Census estimates, New Braunfels’ population is about 84,612, and is in the fastest growing region in the U.S.
To accommodate rapid growth a demand on transportation needs, New Braunfels began a public transit study last year to see how a fixed bus route may work in town.
The study is conducted by the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization which includes New Braunfels and contracted out KFH Group, a transit firm, to do researching and planning. The study also has an oversight committee, with members from the MPO, TxDot, the Alamo Area Council of Governments, Seguin and Comal County.
With traffic congestion and more development spreading outwards, many residents hope to see public transit as a means to go to the grocery store, hospitals and downtown, according to the study.
“Most people are very supportive from what we found,” said KFH Group vice president Ken Hosen.
The study used focus groups from the business community and those at the McKenna Foundation, said New Braunfels City Engineer Gary Ford. It also surveyed the general public and tourist community.
Ford said the study will compare New Braunfels to similar-sized cities with transit such as Round Rock, San Marcos, Cedar Park and Texarkana.
Transit Study
The study, projected to be finished in three or four months, sent out surveys completed in November 2019. More than 400 responses were received, with only three or four responses against public transit due to reasons such as concerns over taxpayer dollars, Hosen said.
The study looks at demographic data, underserved areas, potential ridership, funding and organization of a transit system.
Ford said the city considered public transit when the 2010 U.S. Census came out.
“With our growth, starting in 2010 reaching 50 thousand, we’re going up to 100 thousand now,” Ford said.
The city’s main transit service is AACOG’s ART buses, which are on-demand and drive to one’s location but also may pick up several other passengers.
The city is spending more than $800,000 on its partnership with the ART buses through the Alamo Area Council of Governments, according to the study.
In 2010, New Braunfels was part of the San Antonio urbanized area, meaning it had to pick up 50% of the funding for transit.
On average, the ART buses have 1,800 to 1,900 rides per month in New Braunfels, according to AACOG officials.
“Most of our rides right now are medical, such as to the dialysis centers, “ said ART director Sean Scott. “We do have a large, older population.”
A local nurse who works with dialysis patients said patients tell her they cannot make their appointments due to scheduling and costs, which vary depending on distance.
“Unfortunately they’re at their mercy to get to their appointments,” she said. “Numerous times they say, ‘I gotta go they’re coming to pick me up,’ or they go and they’re not there because they’re not back yet.”
Riders are asked to schedule appointments 24 hours in advance, but some are not able to. She said she has heard of patients getting home late at night after a long day of going to an appointment and waiting for the bus.
“It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to go home,’ and they won’t get home until dark, and that’s a long day for these elderly patients,” she said. “They’ve just had treatment since 8 a.m. and don’t get home ’til who knows when, and they’re diabetic and they’re exhausted.”
She said she understands ART is doing all they can, but the demand is too high.
“I think there’s a limited number of the buses,” she said. “We’re such a big community and something needs to be done.”
Hosen said the study will focus on transit by hospitals, such as the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital off North Union Avenue and Resolute Health off Creekside Crossing, especially since the Creekside area is growing so much.
Other key areas that would greatly benefit are the communities southwest of downtown and numerous apartments in the south and those beyond city limits, such as the Comal Apartments and Green Tree Apartments.
“Our intention will be that the whole city will be covered,” he said. “We need to look at San Antonio, Seguin. Even Canyon Lake, there’s a lot of noise out there.”
Hosen said they may consider turning major roads such as Walnut Avenue and Landa Street into main routes with several routes branching off.
To support a transit system, Ford said the city would also need to improve and prepare its infrastructure for bus stops, additional sidewalks and walkways. The city’s bond projects include 6-foot sidewalks, such as those off Morningside Drive and Klein Road.
“A lot of it is focusing on accessibility in our major corridors,” Ford said. “We finished a lot of sidewalks on Walnut (Avenue) and now we’re focusing on San Antonio Street. And improving accessibility downtown.”
Besides a standard fixed route in city limits, the transit may also connect New Braunfels to other transit systems in other cities, such as San Marcos and Austin, because so many residents commute to work in other areas.
The city will also rely on some of San Antonio’s AACOG technology and new ideas. Many surveys pointed to a micro-mobility option, which could be a van or bus which takes riders to the bus stops.
The city may also borrow from San Antonio’s ride-sharing services it is pilot testing. Ultimately, Ford said the entire process is community-driven, because the city wants to know what residents’ needs are and what best way to service them.
“We want that input and a lot of folks that participate are generally supportive, but there are folks that are not and we want that input as well,” Ford said. “We want to make sure there are different modes of travel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.