As a sixth generation New Braunfelser, it’s no surprise that preserving New Braunfels’ history is important to Allison Humphries.
Born and raised in New Braunfels, a descendant of original settlers, Humphries grew up alongside
family home built in 1852.
“My parents really instilled the historical — preserving historical landmarks in that,” Humphries said.
Humphries attended New Braunfels High School, where she was a majorette twirler, on student council, and was on the swim team. She also performed hand bells at First Protestant Church.
After graduation, Humphries attended Texas A&M University in College Station where she studied agricultural economics.
“At A&M I was involved with the opera performing arts society — OPAS. It’s a cool organization, my brother and I were both involved with OPAS, and I then worked for Benjamin Knox, the artist,” Humphries said. “I started working for him my freshman year and stayed working with him until he built the new gallery.”
While working her way through college, Humphries balanced working a full load with school.
“Oddly enough I actually use my degree,” said Humphries, now a licensed real estate appraiser and real estate agent. “I did my degree with a resource option and took lots of appraisal classes and that’s how I ended up in the field.”
Despite her artistic upbringing, Humphries said she had a love for numbers as well — a rarity she admits comes from how important the arts were to her parents.
“The arts have always been a big thing — my mother will say, and my father will also say, what my brother and I got from her is our love for music because my dad doesn’t sing,” Humphries said with a laugh. “Both my brother and I loved music — he was in the Aggie band, and so we went up to lots of games to watch him.”
After college, Humphries took a job with UT El Paso, working out of a children’s museum running an energy education program for the state.
“I worked with a bunch of elementary schools and middle school and high school student councils implementing education, energy savings into their schools,” Humphries said.
Humphries said she enjoyed working with kids who had a lot of the same interests she’d had as a student, and loved teaching ways to be environmentally friendly.
“I got to travel a whole lot — I did that program for almost a year and then got tired of the traveling,” Humphries said. “And then I never thought I’d move — when I graduated from A&M, I never thought I’d move back here.”
Humphries said the draw back to home was strong though and she considers living in New Braunfels a blessing.
“This town, from the time I graduated from high school to the time I graduated from college — a lot of things had changed, and it was actually a town you could live and work, and it’s becoming more and more that way,” Humphries said.
Humphries received her appraisal license in 2006.
As the town grows, Humphries said she is proud to work in maintaining New Braunfels’ history as well.
“My parents instilled in my brother in I you’ve got to give back,” Humphries said. “Most people move here for the community feel, and many don’t realize it takes a lot of volunteers to continue a lot of traditions that brought people here. My family and I all volunteer quite a bit, because it’s just what you do in a town like this.”
Humphries met her husband, Christopher, in 2006 at Scores, and the couple married in 2008. Together they have two daughters, Addison and Caitlynn.
“I couldn’t do it without my parents,” Humphries said on being a working mom. “It definitely takes a village.”
Humphries volunteers with the Sophienburg, Carl Schurz Elementary PTA, and will be the chair of the chamber board in 2023. She has also chaired the business trade show committee, is a graduate of NB Leadership, and was president of Jaycees in 2003.
Named the 2019 Distinguished Rising Star, Humphries, a chamber blue coat, also volunteers with NB Performing Arts and is now working to help plan for New Braunfels’ 175th anniversary.
“We don’t volunteer to get the recognition,” Humphries said. “I encourage everyone to volunteer.”
