An 18-year-old Seguin man guilty of shooting of a hotel clerk earlier this year was sentenced to 17 years in prison, and a Canyon Lake woman was convicted on felony drug possession charges in separate courtroom proceedings last week.
On Nov. 22 Porfirio Navarro III, 18, of Seguin, was sentenced to 17 years in prison after he pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the January shooting at a Motel 6 in New Braunfels. On Nov. 21 a jury found Donna Gail Kersey, 40, of Canyon Lake, guilty of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams; and unlawful possession of a firearm, both stemming from a 2017 incident.
The Comal County Criminal District Attorney office said on Jan. 12, 2019, New Braunfels Police Department responded to a disturbance call at the Motel 6 in 1200 block of Interstate 35. During the disturbance, Navarro used a handgun to fire a single shot that hit the 32-year-old clerk in the face, police reported, and ran from the scene.
New Braunfels, Seguin and U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force officers, helped by numerous tips through Comal County Crime Stoppers, tracked down Navarro, who had fled to Mexico. Within a week he surrendered to Eagle Pass police.
In October, Navarro pled guilty. Prosecutors said during his Nov. 19 punishment hearing before Judge Gary Steel, Navarro’s grandmother blamed Navarro’s crimes on his poor home life and choice of friends, and several juvenile encounters with law enforcement. The victim testified to his continued recovery from his injuries.
In Judge Dib Waldrip’s courtroom, a Comal County jury found Kersey guilty of charges from a Oct. 24, 2017 incident, when the vehicle she occupied with Kayla Dyonna Rollins, 31, and Michael Steen Tonan, 42, was pulled over by Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Prosecutors said the car was flagged for a traffic violation after leaving a known drug location. They said a search turned up almost 10 grams of methamphetamine, numerous pills and a Luger .380 caliber handgun, along with loaded magazines and hypodermic needles in Kersey’s purse.
Court records indicate both Rollins and Tonan, also of Canyon Lake, testified at Kersey’s trial.
“During the trial, the state presented cell phone evidence, including drug transaction messages and a running drug ledger of who owed the defendant money, the DA’s office said in a statement. “At the time of the offense, Kersey was out on parole for previous drug convictions.”
Prosecutors said Waldrip will assess Kersey’s punishment at a later date.
