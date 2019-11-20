If decking the halls sounds like more of a drag than a joy, the 5th annual Festival of Trees is now open to the public for New Braunfelsers to buy already-decorated trees and wreaths.
After a kickoff event Monday night, the Festival of Trees has 29 fully decorated trees and nine wreaths available for auction or sale, with all proceeds going to the Comal County Senior Citizen’s Foundation. Ranging in height from 3.5 feet to 7 feet, and from $200 to $3,000 in “buy now” price, tree themes range from pink unicorns to the nativity scene.
“We want to thank everyone who came out to
our kickoff event last night and look forward to seeing everyone out here at the Milltown Historic District River Venue over the next couple of days,” said Sally Nicholls, event coordinator.
The ticketed kickoff event featured a dinner, after which attendees were invited down to the showroom to view the 33 trees and 12 wreaths and offered the option to pre-buy them.
“We had the New Braunfels High School choir again this year to sing some carols, and of course it wouldn’t be a kickoff event without Santa,” Nicholls said.
All trees and wreaths were donated, each one being decorated and delivered to the venue by a sponsor.
“This was our first time participating as a sponsor,” said Tim Bird, owner of Mayday Pest Solutions. Their three-tree nativity scene starts for bidding at $1,000, and its buy-now price is slotted for $3,000, as it is the most ornate of the tree setups. “We thought this sounded like a great opportunity to be involved in the community.”
Event attendee Melissa Powell said she’s come to the event every year since it began, and that one of her kids or family members usually performs in the choir performance.
“We love this event, it’s beautiful to see all the trees and we always make sure to come,” Powell said.
Showing around her 6-year-old granddaughter, Payton Stratemann, Audrey Klabunde spoke warmly to the little girl dressed from head to toe in pink.
“Look at that, that’s a popcorn strand,” Klabunde said. “Did your daddy ever tell you he used to make popcorn strands for the tree?”
A first time event attendee, Klabunde said she came to the event to hear her elder granddaughter sing in the choir.
“These trees are gorgeous, they just take your breath away,” she said.
Tom Hohmann, playing the part of Santa Claus, said the Festival of Trees is one of his favorite events to participate in each year.
“The trees are always so lovely to look at and the venue is beautiful,” Hohmann said. “My wife and I have participated the last four years and we think the cause to help seniors is so important and necessary.”
Raffle tickets are also available for sale to try to win the “raffle tree” — a tree with more than $1,965 worth of prizes on it.
The event is at the Milltown Historic District River Venue at 490 Porter Street from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will close Thursday, Nov. 21. Trees are delivered free to the buyer’s home, charity or business on Friday, Nov. 23.
Santa will be at the event daily from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information about the Festival of Trees, visit festivaloftreesnb.com.
