The city of New Braunfels has again closed portions of Drawbridge Trail to accommodate New Braunfels Utilities infrastructure installations.
On Friday, Drawbridge Trail between West County Line Road and Duke Bend closed to install a sanitary sewer line as part of NBU’s South Kuehler Sanitary Sewer Project. City public works officials said the project, was postponed several days for workers to locate and reroute an underground fiber optic line.
For the next three weeks, West County Line Road traffic will be detoured onto Dove Crossing, Chapel Bend and Dragon Trail during construction. Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Work could include weekends and should be completed within projected timeframes, pending weather and other factors.
For more, call the city public works department at 830-221-4020.
