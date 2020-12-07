Heritage Trail Ride Association members listen as a “Christmas Greetings” message from Texas Governor Greg Abbott is read during the Pony Express Ride in Gruene on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Heritage Trail Ride Association members ride through Gruene during the Pony Express Ride on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Cullen Woolf, 7, pets a horse during the Pony Express Ride in Gruene on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Julie and Ken Gezella wait with their dogs, Buddy, Dottie and Bella, for the Pony Express Ride to pass through Gruene on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Kinley Zaeske, 5, shows off her horse to the crowd gathered for the Pony Express Ride in Gruene on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Brittany and James Henry Rodriguez, 2, watch as the Pony Express Ride passes through Gruene on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Intermittent showers and the pandemic failed to keep families from Gruene’s signature holiday event Saturday morning, as riders on horseback delivered Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s annual Christmas message to the town.
“It’s a tremendous turnout today, especially under all we have to go through with masking and social distancing and other requirements,” Bruce Boyer, former New Braunfels mayor, 22nd District Court judge and emcee for the 19th annual Gruene Pony Express Ride.
