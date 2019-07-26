After reviewing financing possibilities for city bond projects, New Braunfels City Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution announcing the city’s intent to issue certificates of obligation and sales of general obligation bonds in September.
Jared Werner, chief financial officer, presented the city’s updated debt issuance strategy for the 2018-19 fiscal year. It reviewed timelines and financing mechanisms for remaining 2013 bond projects, $117 million in 2019 bond projects, and the first $5 million of New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation’s $15 million pledge toward the sports complex.
“The issuance of the new bonds for the 2019 bond program are going to be issued in a way that aligns with the current tax rate,” Werner said, presenting a chart illustrating the city’s annual debt service, layered by projected 2019 bond debt service and projected city property tax revenues through fiscal year 2027-28.
Werner recommended the bond issuance include $2,509,500 for 2013 bond street improvements and between $7.5 million and $17.5 million for 2019 bond projects. He said if the 2019 issuance is limited to $7.5 million, projections planned for 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2023-24 would total $35 million, $40 million and $30.5 million, respectively, with $2,550,500 in remaining 2013 bond expenditures part of the 2023-24 issuance.
Werner said several factors would determine amounts and rates for all issuances.
“The first-year issuance for the 2019 bond program could be influenced by higher taxable property values, lower borrowing rates, bond refunding opportunities and rollback rate calculations,” he said. “The two gap years in the schedule, fiscal years 2020-21 and 2022-23, are necessary to allow us to catch up to the level needed to support increased debt service levels.”
The rollback tax rate, the 8% ceiling local governments can raise taxes before citizens can petition for an election to allow any increases beyond that level, will drop to 3.5% under Senate Bill 2 after fiscal year 2019-20, creating the opportunity for some entities to offset potential reduced growth in general fund property tax revenue by expediting planned debt issuances and maintaining current tax rates.
Werner said if city is able to increase its first issuance for the 2019 bond program, it would utilize those proceeds to expedite the police department facility and Veterans Memorial, though a final amount won’t be determined until after the city reviews 2019 taxable values released by the Comal and Guadalupe appraisal districts.
“That will give us the final amount we’ll need to make an accurate calculation,” he said.
Werner said NBEDC’s first installment of its $15 million investment in the sports complex would be part of the city’s issuance through a certificate of obligation, which allows the NBEDC (4B Board) to take advantage of the city’s lower interest rates.
Andrew Friedman, a managing director with SAMCO Capital Markets and Bart Fowler, bond counsel with McCall Parkhurst & Norton LLP, worked on a 10-year forecast on bond issuances and repayments that considered several factors.
“Interest rates are really low right now and it might make sense to expedite sales to take advantage of them while we can,” Friedman said. “Tonight’s resolution, or notice of intention (NOI) that you’re going to issue the bonds, is the first legal step in order to issue the bonds.”
Friedman said after public notices of the NOI are published in the Herald-Zeitung, a review of the total amount and other variables associated with the certificates of obligations and general obligation bonds would go before council to schedule sales to begin Sept. 9 and close Sept. 25
“The bond market has done very well for the city and the rates are low right now,” Friedman said. “We could lock in 20-year notes for around 3 percent right now, and my hope is that will be the case six weeks from now.”
