Comal County Commissioners held a brief second public hearing on the 2019 tax rate during a special session on Tuesday.
No resident addressed the session on the combined tax rate, which is 37.7915 cents per $100 assessed property valuation. The 2019 effective tax rate is 32.0265 cents, with the rollback rate 38.6057 cents.
Commissioners will not meet in regular session Thursday, as most will be attending the Texas Association of Counties’ 2019 Legislative Conference, scheduled Wednesday through Friday in Austin. They will next meet in regular session at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 12.
Commissioners approved a $110.9 million budget for 2020 on Aug. 29. They will vote Sept. 19 to adopt the tax rate, which goes into effect Oct. 1. The approved budget, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020, will be filed with the county clerk by Sept. 26.
For more, including details on the 2020 county budget and 2019 tax rate, visit links at the county website, www.co.comal.tx.us.
