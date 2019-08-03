Costs to renovate Comal County downtown buildings are almost $2 million over projected estimates three months ago, but commissioners said the price is far less than the alternative.
On Thursday they accepted $2.313 million as SpawGlass Construction’s guaranteed maximum price for the county Annex Holding Facility. Work could begin Thursday on the project, which will connect upgrades and expansions of the Landa and Courthouse Annex buildings.
In August 2017 commissioners authorized up to $18 million to add courtrooms and expand county offices in both buildings. On Thursday, project principals revised that number to around $27.2 million, up $1.9 million from May projections due to additional costs for the Annex phase.
“We talked about this likely being over budget a few months ago,” said Halden Tally, principal with HDR Architecture Inc., before commissioners approved design documents for the Annex project, now projected to cost $10.6 million. “We have been able to reduce some of the costs by about $400,000 and we’re continuing to work on (reducing) it even more.”
SpawGlass is managing the three-phase endeavor, linked by the inmate holding facility, which will absorb a chunk of the third floor of the county’s parking garage. It will have capacity to hold up to 45 defendants attending daytime court proceedings and shuttled to and from the county lockup.
Tally and County Engineer Tom Hornseth began by reviewing the GMP for the inmate holding facility, which will absorb a chunk of the third floor of the county’s parking garage and feature cells with capacity for 45 defendants.
“It will enable the courts to process cases and move inmates two and from the jail more efficiently,” Tally said. “This is just a daytime facility to hold and secure the inmates going back and forth from courtrooms and the jail.”
The holding center will have separate pairs of elevators for the public and deputies escorting inmates to courtrooms on the second floor of the Annex, which will be emptied for during renovations.
“Clearing the Annex building gives the contractor an opportunity to improve time and expense to complete the project,” Tally said, adding Annex costs rose to $10.6 million because $500,000 was added to replace sections and tiles on the roof.
County clerks offices and records will be housed on the first floor; the auditor, treasurer and information technology offices on the second floor; and four district courts, district clerk’s and district attorney’s offices on the third floor.
“One of the things we were looking to upgrade were the sizes of work stations and expanding security to the first floor,” Tally said of ground level, which will retain but expand the only one public entry point on the building’s eastern side.
The third floor will feature four district courts in the center, flanked by two holding cells and inmate elevators one side, and jury rooms, bailiff’s quarters, judges’ chambers and conference rooms on the other. DA’s offices will overlook West Mill Street; district clerk’s records and operations will face public entry from the east.
Tally said the lawyer’s conference rooms will be at both sides of vestibules leading into the courtrooms. Public access elevators will be on the east with those for inmates in the center, flanking two holding cells.
“The courtrooms will have additional seating for the public, whether for jury selection or for those attending proceedings,” he said.
Hornseth said the timeline calls for construction documents to be finished and sent to SpawGlass by October. The GMP will be set in late January after the company bids out project components.
“That will all figure into setting the final GMP,” he said. “We hope those two phases will be completed at the same time to begin relocating departments to the Landa building and start utilizing the holding facility,” he said.
Annex employees will return to renovated offices – joining other county employees now in temporary digs at city of New Braunfels’ former offices on Castell Avenue and other areas in early July 2021.
“A lot of people have made moves that helped this project move along more quickly,” Hornseth said of entities that include County Court at-Law No. 1, law library and DA civil staffers. “We’re now headed into a period where they’ll be more moving around in the coming months and we appreciate people for their cooperation dealing with the inconvenience as we work around this.”
County employees with third-floor spaces in the parking shelter will be the next sacrificed.
“We need to figure out all of the logistics of the parking areas,” he said of the garage, which will lose at least two dozen spaces when construction begins (on the holding facility) next week.
In the meantime, the new county jail will open. Hornseth said Thursday the project is three months behind schedule and scheduled to open in April. The Landa project is on schedule and $145,000 under budget.
Commissioner Kevin Webb said he’s happy to see the first completions of major infrastructure projects at the same time.
“That will be nice when it happens,” he said. “It will be an interesting time, as a lot of these projects will be done,” he said. “At least today it was nice to see one (the holding area) come in close to our cost estimate.”
