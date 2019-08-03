Lucys grab your Ethels and get ready to stomp Texas grapes this weekend.
Dry Comal Creek Vineyards and Winery will hold its first of two grape stomps today from noon to about 3 p.m.
Sheila Laigle, manager at Dry Comal Creek Vineyards and Winery, said the vineyard’s previous owner held the grape stomp annually for years ,and the current owners have continued the tradition, changing it up a little bit over the years.
“We actually bring in a food truck to do our food catering and there’s music, and it's just a really good time,” Laigle said. “It's just a nice party.”
She said they have people who are regulars at the event, and many of them dress up in costumes, like Lucy and Ethel, the gal pal duo that was always up to mischief in the “I Love Lucy” sitcom. One couple celebrating their first anniversary plans to attend this year’s stomp bedecked in wedding attire.
Of course, if there are grapes to stomp, that means there’s a competition to participate in.
Laigle said participants will be in teams of two, and each will get eight pounds of grapes to stomp in eight minutes. While one person stomps, the other collects the juice to fill a gallon jug.
Once the eight minutes are up, their jugs will be weighed. The winners with the heaviest jug will win a trophy-like wine barrel that Laigle said will have great stuff inside.
There will be prizes not only for the winners, but for other categories as well, such as most spirited.
The cost to stomp is $175 per team and spectators are $50. Included in the ticket price are goodie bags, a couple of glasses of wine, T-shirts and lunch provided by FM 31 Food Trailer. Da Roosta will provide music, playing blues throughout the event.
Laigle warned the grape stomp this is not a family event.
“It can be naughty,” she said, explaining entrance is restricted strictly to ticketholders age 21 and over.
People can start showing up at 11 a.m.
“It is hot as blazes, and we're not lucky like the East Coast where they do it in October when it’s cool,” Laigle said. “So, in hot places, usually people pretty much wrap it up around 2 or 3 because it's just too darn hot.”
If people miss out on today’s grape stomp, don’t worry: there’s another one next weekend on Aug. 10.
