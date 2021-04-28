The 19-year-old man who died early Monday when his vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the Interstate 35 construction zone has been identified, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said the New Braunfels Police Department received confirmation that Moises Albarran Vergara was killed in the accident, which occurred in the southbound frontage lanes in the 5200 block of I-35 North.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.