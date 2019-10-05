True crime enthusiasts or those wanting to learn how to investigate human trafficking cases can take a seven-week course starting Saturday.
Dottie Laster will be teaching the class, and it will be the first time she is offering it in New Braunfels.
“I had done a similar series of training in San Antonio when I left the Heidi Search Center,” Laster said.
The Heidi Search Center was named after a girl named Heidi Seeman, who was kidnapped and murdered in 1990.
Laster said the classes were successful and she trained a diverse group of people on how to properly investigate missing persons and trafficking cases.
Her former students went on to become private investigators, case managers to help families of missing kids.
Laster knew the public wanted to be involved.
The Heidi Search Center helped families find missing children for 30 years, but permanently closed in January 2018 due to a lack of funding.
Despite the closure, Laster still works on all types of cases. She also started a private investigator company, and wanted to offer the classes again.
“I haven't always been a private investigator but I've always worked on human trafficking cases and when I would work with even law enforcement investigators, I wasn’t seeing that human trafficking was easily documented,” Laster said. “Like there was evidence there. People didn't realize the evidence that police might have missed, some clues in their report that would have helped lead or with a prosecution. And so in my years of leading human trafficking task forces I always had this idea in my mind how to make things like that better.”
The Human Trafficking Investigation Training course will begin on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. and each class session will last four hours.
The course will continue every Saturday for seven weeks, and each class will cost $185. If participants are unable to attend a class, Laster will offer a second series to repeat the classes in order for them to complete the course.
“There's a real job in actually learning how to investigate, and now I'm happy to share my 16 years of experience,” she said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
To register, visit http://bit.ly/30JMaW3 or call Dottie Laster at (210) 882-2259. Space is limited.
For more information on licensing for private investigation, visit dps.texas.gov/rsd/psb/.
