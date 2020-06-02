Circle Arts Theatre presents, ‘Love, Loss, & What I Wore,’ a play by Nora and Delia Ephron who wrote it based on a novel by Ilene Beckerman. Using wardrobe as a time capsule, this comedic drama is a series of stories that explore the inner conflicts that plague all women. You will experience their iconic moments with mothers, proms, funerals, childbirth, adolescence, college and weddings — all brought to life by the memory of an article of clothing. While the show is a series of monologues, the other members of the cast pop in periodically to play other roles such as a mother or a friend. The play was originally produced in New York in 2008 and continued as an Off-Broadway production. Even off-Broadway, the cast was ‘all-star’ including well-known actresses Rosie O’Donnell, Tyne Daly, Kristen Wiig, Jane Lynch, and the list goes on because the cast rotated every four weeks. The show has been produced all over the world, and Circle Arts Theatre is proud to announce another ‘all-star’ cast. You will recognize the faces on the stage and see them give their hearts to the characters in a most dedicated way.
The show is directed by Brent Hadaway and features Kaley Bared, Molly Poorboy, Danielle Dyball, Robin Williams, Maria Ellis Slaughter, and - Cathy Clark returns to the Circle Arts stage after a fifteen-year hiatus.
As they rehearsed, each of them found themselves analyzing their lifetime’s wardrobes with a new perspective. Cathy was reminded of the stirrup pants she had in every color. Robin recalled her ‘Pat Benatar Outfit’ with a shimmery silver tank top, black jacket, and matching silver cuffs. Danielle recalled her ‘Cinderella’ prom dress, and Kaley remembered her floral woolen stockings that were terribly uncomfortable, but she wore them anyway because they were so cute. When you see the show, you too will be reminded of the special things you once wore. When you look into your closet, certain pieces will bring memories flooding back to you, and you will think about what you are wearing the next time something special or tragic happens.
The show tackles adult situations with mature content, so it is best for patrons aged 16 and over. It will be a perfect night out for the gals, but men may find it enlightening too! The director, Brent Hadaway, recalls conversations during rehearsals, “My eyes were opened!” he said. “I never realized the implicit bias that affects women throughout their lives. I felt like I was sensitive to the needs of women, but this show brought to light some hardships that I never recognized. It was great to get candid advice from the female perspective on how to be a better husband. I thought I was nailing it, and now I realize I just didn’t understand before. On a less serious note, men’s locker room talk doesn’t hold a candle to conversations among the ladies!”
This show will forever be remembered as the most rehearsed show in Circle Arts history! It was cast the first week of March with an original opening date planned for April, and then – COVID-19 hit the U.S. The shut-down meant conducting rehearsals via Zoom, and the monologue style of this show could not have been better suited to rehearsing in quarantine! Rehearsal wardrobe is generally casual on a normal day, but quarantine takes it to a new level. While one actress wore fluffy pajama-pants adorned with ladybugs and polka dots, another donned casual capris and baggy t-shirts. Across the board – everyone admits to not wearing a bra (gasp!). There were challenges with Zoom. Kaley recalled working on ensemble scenes trying desperately to master the timing that is so important when performing a show filled with emotion. “The sound delay was a real problem,” said Cathy, “It was hard to follow the cues! I would pause and wonder if they said their line… and if I should say mine….There was a lot of laughter in those moments that helped build our ensemble.”
“We are happy to get permission to open,” says Executive Director Roberta Elliott, “The City Staff communicated with the AG’s office, who indicated Circle Arts could open as long as we put strict protocols in place just as movie theatres were required to do.” For this show, drastic measures have been taken to assure compliance with the guidelines. Seating will be limited to 25%, which means only 42-50 tickets will be sold for each performance.
For everyone’s safety, the following measures will be taken:
•There will not be a champagne party after the show on opening night.
•Masks will be worn by all volunteers and staff. While not required, it is recommended that patrons also wear a mask.
•Seating will be limited. Two seats will be vacant between groups, and every other row will be blocked off.
•Extensive cleaning will take place before and after each performance.
•All concession items will be prepackaged – including wine and beer, which will be served in single-serve, capped containers.
•Upon entering, all patrons will be scanned with a touchless thermometer to gauge temperature. If a patron has a temp over 100, they will be asked to wait in the foyer for a few minutes to see if the temp is reduced by being indoors. If it is not, then they will be given a refund and asked to leave.
Once the Governor’s office announced that small gatherings could resume, everyone put on a bra and headed to the theatre to prepare for the show to open. While social distancing continues on the stage, the cast are all cherishing the special moments they now get to spend together – in person. Everyone’s favorite ensemble scene is ‘the bra scene.’ “It came together so naturally and organically,” said Maria, “I feel this scene specifically showcases the bond this cast has made, and it is a testament to the universal female experience.” You will relate to these moments too. You will laugh with these ladies, and you will cheer for them. You will enjoy recalling your own wardrobe induced memories, and you will want to tell your stories. Make your reservation now, and plan to wear something that makes you smile.
•June 5 - 21
•Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm
•Sundays at 2pm
•All Tickets are $22
•Tickets available online at www.circleartstheatre.org
•Reservation Line 830-837-6172
Circle Arts Theatre is New Braunfels’ community theatre located in Landa Park, near Downtown. A 501c3 Non-Profit organization, it is in its 52nd season! Due to social distancing guidelines, each audience will only seat 42 – 50 patrons. For this non-profit organization, it is a significant sacrifice. If you wish to make a tax-deductible donation to support this valued organization during this challenging time, visit www.circleartstheatre.org and click ‘Donate.’
