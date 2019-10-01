Comal County Commissioners will approve a proclamation designating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and accept grant funding to prosecute domestic violence cases when they meet Thursday morning.
Two grant awards from the governor’s criminal justice division will fund a protective order prosecutor ($94,026) and sexual assault/domestic violence detective ($82,344) in the criminal district attorney’s office.
Both positions will receive a one-third matching share from the county.
Also Thursday, Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb will present an update on the recent adoption of Texas Department of Transportation’s 2020 Unified Transportation Plan, which updates 10-year mobility project priorities throughout the state.
Webb is vice-chair of the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Policy Board. The AAMPO will host a public presentation on its regional Transportation Improvement Program, covering 2021-24, at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Civic/Convention Center, 375 South Castell Avenue in New Braunfels.
After receiving comments from citizens and reports from staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, they will also discuss and consider approving:
• A proclamation designating Oct. 6-12 as National 4-H Club Week in the county.
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Clear Water Estates subdivisions.
• Acceptance of surety for roads and site improvements in portions of the Veramendi and Lazy G Ranch subdivisions; releasing surety and accepting roads into the county system in another portion of the Veramendi subdivision.
Thursday’s meeting is at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
It will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.