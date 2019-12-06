Immediately after Canyon Lake’s Christmas parade on Dec. 14, holiday revelers can carry their festive spirit — and a new, unwrapped toy — to the Canyon Lake Hawks youth field for family fun supporting a cause.
Beginning at 1 p.m., the Hill Country Legion and the Alamo City Reapers, teams comprised mainly of area first responders and military members, will go head-to-head in a football match benefiting Toys For Tots at the Hidden Valley Sports Complex, 16548 S. Access Road.
John Hall, president of and player for the Hill Country Legion, explained the teams are part of the Texas Public Safety Football League.
“This spring will be our third season,” he said. “Our season is in the spring so it doesn’t conflict with high school football, but in the fall and winter, we have several charity games benefiting different nonprofits.”
The teams play eight-on-eight, full contact football and, Hall said, they are very competitive.
“The final score for (Hill Country Legion’s final game of the season last spring) was 40-52,” he said. “There was lots of offense, but the defense was lagging. We’re the champions, so this spring we’ll have to defend our title.”
Admission to the game is one new, unwrapped toy per person.
“The Marines have already started distribution for Toys For Tots, so the toys we collect on Dec. 14 will replenish their supply,” Hall said. “They let us know last year that they appreciated our donation, because it helps ensure every child on their list gets a toy.”
Last year’s game brought in between six and seven large boxes filled with toys to be distributed to children in the greater San Antonio area.
In addition to watching the game, families can take pictures with Santa, enjoy concessions and participate in a variety of children’s activities, such as face painting, cookie decorating and jumping in bounce houses.
Space is still available for businesses or organizations that would like to have booths at the event. For information, email hillcountrylegion@gmail.com.
Other locations to drop off Toys For Tots donations include Allstate at 18121 FM 306 in Canyon Lake, Fischer’s Market at 8036 FM 2673 in Canyon Lake, T-Mobile at 272 FM 306, Ste. 120, in New Braunfels and Living Stone Baptist Church at 791 Porter St. in New Braunfels.
For more information about the Texas Public Safety Football League or this event, go to www.facebook.com/tpsfl/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.