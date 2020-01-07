Comal County Commissioners will consider approving early voting sites for the March 3 party primary elections when they meet Thursday morning.
Last week, commissioners approved a resolution pledging continued participation in the state’s countywide polling place program. The action supported Comal’s application to permanently employ universal voting sites in time for the March primaries.
Pending approval from the Texas Secretary of State’s office, commissioners will vote to approve the county’s downtown elections center as the main location and five temporary branches for the 11-day early voting period, which begins Feb. 18 and ends Feb. 28.
After entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
An amended plat combining lots in a portion of the Ensenada Shores at Canyon Lake subdivision.
Acceptance of amended letters of credit as one-year extended surety and agreements with developers to construct roads and other improvements in one section of the Mustang Vista subdivision and in six sections of the 4S Ranch subdivision.
One refunds of an ad valorem tax overpayment in excess of $2,500.
An addendum updating county employee on-site service dates with Catapult Health LLC.
County employee participation in 2020 Healthy County Sonic Boom contests offered through the Texas Association of Counties’ health and employee benefits pool.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. It will also be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
