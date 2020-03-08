For the second time in three years, New Braunfels City Council will cancel elections for mayor and two council seats when it meets on Monday.
The candidate filing period ended Feb. 14 with Rusty Brockman and council hopefuls Jason Hurta (District 5) and James Blakey (District 6), unopposed in the May 2 city elections. Council will vote to cancel those elections and declare all three elected.
New Braunfels’ last uncontested election for mayor and two council seats was in 2017, when Mayor Barron Casteel and Council Members Wayne Peters (District 5) and Leah Garcia (District 6) were unopposed for reelection.
The city election will be limited to 18 propositions to update the city charter. The last day to register to vote for the May 2 elections is April 2; early voting will be held April 20-28.
Also Monday, council will receive an update on Das Rec operations; a presentation from Veramendi and Comal County Water Improvement District representatives on community infrastructure and the proposed issuance of bonds for Comal County WID No. 1A.
Council will stage a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance establishing the Main Plaza Overlay District, proposed to include New Braunfels Utilities’ and other downtown property in a mixed-use development in the downtown historic district.
Members will also consider condemnation of several land parcels for NBU construction and utility easements under eminent domain after terms weren’t reached with property owners.
Council members will also discuss and consider approving:
• Various purchases of equipment and vehicles used for city services.
• Professional services agreements to review various permit applications submitted to the city for compliance with adopted zoning and sign ordinances; submission of grant applications for state and federal funding for equipment and positions; the purchase and installation of temporary quarters for Fire Station No. 3 staff during the rebuild of a new fire station.
• A wastewater service agreement with Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority and its agents to provide engineering and construction services for a wastewater line for the new sports complex; agreemnents between the city and San Antonio Food Bank for acreage near the New Braunfels Food Bank at 1530 South Seguin Avenue.
• Appointments of five individuals to the Historic Landmark Commission for terms ending April 7, 2024; appointments of two individuals to the Heritage Commission for terms ending March 11, 2023.
• Public hearings and first readings of ordinances on proposed rezonings of properties located at 451 Farm-to-Market Road 306 and the north side of N. Conrads Lane between Black Cloud Drive and Union Pacific Railroad.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in city council chambers in City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels. The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
