New Braunfels Independent School District trustees will meet for their regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the NBISD Administration Center boardroom, 1000 North Walnut Avenue in New Braunfels.
The trustees and administration will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. followed by an open house until 6 p.m. The newly remodeled facility includes a boardroom and office space for all departments formerly housed at the NBISD Education Center at 430 W. Mill Street.
The board will consider the approval of an order authorizing the issuance of NBISD’s unlimited tax school building and refunding bonds, which is the next step in the process for the 2018 bond, and will consider the approval of a resolution for the sale of a portion of the NBISD Klein Road property for utility updates.
For more, visit the district website, www.nbisd.org.
