While other little girls were dressing up as Disney princesses at 7 years old, Kennedy Behling was “imagineering” a different Disney-related future for herself.
The New Braunfels native wanted to work at Disney as an imagineer — an engineer or architect that works at Walt Disney Imaginations, designing and building all Disney theme parks, resorts, attractions, cruise ships and more worldwide.
Now the New Braunfels High School graduate and environmental architecture senior at Texas A&M University is seeing her dreams become a reality. Behling and a team of three other young women at Texas A&M were announced as finalists in the 2020 Walt Disney Imagineering “Imaginations Design Competition.”
Last week, she and her fellow Aggies spent five days in California, where she and the other finalists from across the country were given the opportunity to present their projects to an imagineer executive and compete for awards. All finalists also got to meet and network with imagineers, go behind the scenes to see how Disney magic is created, and interview for paid internships during their visit — one of which Behling secured.
“Our project was called ‘Here’ and honors the Texas A&M tradition of Muster,” Behling said. “Myself and three other girls teamed up to participate in the competition and the prompt suggested we create an installation on our campus or in our city and use anything
that would honor the past while educating the future. What better place than Texas A&M to honor a tradition?”
The tradition of Muster honors the lives of the Aggies who have died in the past year, and is celebrated on April 21 annually. Students and A&M graduates who died in the past year are honored either by local alumni groups in the Aggie’s resident city or in a large campus roll call service.
“We picked Muster and did a whole lot of research into what it means to past Aggies, as well as to the Aggies of today, and contemplated what it could mean to the Aggies of the future,” Behling said. “While the installation doesn’t actually get built — it’s just a concept — we ‘selected’ a corner of Simpson Drill Field closest to the Memorial Student Center to ‘build’ on.”
The design was set to fill an eighth of the field so that it would be in a symbolic area on the center of Texas A&M’s campus, while not inhibiting the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets from practicing drills.
“We double checked everything we did, we made sure to really cross our T’s and dot our I’s,” Behling said. “We asked if we could use historical images and spoke with members of the corps to make sure we were not infringing on any drill practices. We also spoke with the president of the Texas A&M Foundation just to double check the installation would work on campus, something that he could see fitting into the culture of A&M.”
While it wasn’t a really formal process, it was great practice putting a design onto an existing campus, Behling said.
“We fleshed it out and have a realistic structure, so in theory it could be built,” Behling said. “The concept belongs to Disney — so the campus would have to go through them if they actually wanted to build it — but that’s how thorough we were in our design.”
The Imaginations Design Competition was started by an original imagineer, Marty Sklar, in 1991. The competition gives guidelines that the designs be appropriate for their selected location, unique to the story of the chosen spot and integrate local traditions and geography.
This year’s final teams hailed from six universities and communities: “Bound” focuses on the story of the Happy Hill community; “Laguna Beach Artist Homestead” is a reimagining of the historic Laguna Artist colony that became Laguna Beach; “Savannah Chora” depicts an experience hosted by the Girl Scouts in the city where they were founded; “Starboard Port” is raised off the coast of the United States Naval Academy, the sailing capital of the world; “Urban Jewel” restores and modernizes the lose public square in Savannah, Ga,; and “Here” is a living memorial dedicated to the history of Texas A&M.
“The competition had a few different rounds, so we submitted our project and then found out we were semi-finalists, and then finalists,” Behling said. “We were flown out to California where we presented our project to 50 executive imagineers — it was an absolutely incredible process.”
The best part about spending time last week in California was getting to meet the finalists from the other universities and communities, Behling said.
“My favorite part was 100% the people I met,” she said. “There were 16 of us and we are all creative minds, so it was great networking with people I hope to see in my professional life.”
Two days before finding out she was a finalist, Behling also found out she’d been selected as a Disney Imagineering concept architecture intern.
“It’s cheesy to say, but my dreams really are coming true,” she said.
None of it would have been possible without her start in New Braunfels, Behling said.
“New Braunfels was such a tight-knit community and a smaller town when I was growing up,” she said. “The community has always supported me, and although I had this crazy dream, everyone encouraged me to go for it — friends, teachers and loved ones in New Braunfels always told me I could do what I set my mind on.”
If it weren’t for New Braunfels High School teacher Trent Wenzel, Behling said she’d never have known she could become an architect.
“That guidance from Mr. Wenzel my freshman year helped me find out more about architecture and I fell in love with it,” Behling said.
Behling said she hopes to turn this internship into the start of her career and wants to thank New Braunfels for being a fantastic place to grow up.
“It really takes a village — a community,” she said.
