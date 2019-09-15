Children are often the victims of physical and sexual violence, but the risk of that is even higher for one group of children — those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
In August, community service providers attended one-day training hosted by the Arc of the Hill Country entitled, “The Road to Recovery.”
A third of the attendees were school district employees including teachers, administrators and program directors.
The class taught them how to support child victims with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“We wanted to offer service providers in New Braunfels and Comal County, to help get the right information to the right people that are potentially going to be coming face to face, interacting and working with these children,” said Rashid Amrani-Khaldi, the community engagement specialist for SAFE’s Disability Services, who led the class.
Amrani-Khaldi will return in October to train New Braunfels and Comal County law enforcement as well as other stakeholders on how to identify and communicate with people with those disabilities in a crisis.
Higher Risk
In August, Amrani-Khalid said children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or IDD for short, are abused and neglected at higher rates than other children.
“We also know that even with that being the case, the abuse or neglect is often not recognized, reported, investigated or prosecuted,” Amrani-Khaldi said. “That’s what I want to address, to make sure these children, in particular, have their access to justice and having a successful prosecution from the time they cry out to the time when a case is brought up and successfully prosecuted.”
Children and adults with IDD are at a higher risk of violence than the non-disabled population, according to the World Health Organization, which reported that children with IDD are almost four times more likely to experience violence.
•They are 3.7 times more likely to be victims of any violence.
•They are 3.6 times more likely to be victims of physical violence
•They are 2.9 more likely to be victims of sexual violence.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services reports adults with disabilities between the ages of 18 to 64 are at risk. In Comal County, that population at risk is 9, 590 — or 6.8%.
There were 139 reports of alleged abuse in the adult with disabilities population in 2018. Sixty of those reports were validated.
The TDFPS reported several fatalities occurred in their 2017 fiscal year Child Maltreatment Fatalities and Near Fatalities Annual Report.
However, the total is unknown because the child may have more than one special medical need, thus reappearing in various categories.
The Project
This training is called “Access Justice,” which is part of a larger project of the same name. The project partners with everybody who has a role in a child’s life from the time the abuse happened, or they suspect it is happening, all the way through prosecution.
“We want to have conversations with and identify what pieces everybody has to this puzzle, and if everybody is helping each other to the best of their abilities,” Amrani-Khaldi said. “We feel like all the puzzle pieces are there, we just want to make sure that everybody is aware of what pieces everybody else has.”
It’s not only New Braunfels or Comal County. One thing they’re interested in, especially coming from Travis County, which has a larger and more urban population, is answering one of the questions of what similarities and differences are in a more rural community.
“And New Braunfels and Comal County are proximity to that,” Amrani-Khaldi said. “There’s a benefit to looking into that community just because of the proximity to where we are, and we want to know what you guys are doing.”
The funder for the program is the Children’s Justice Act. Michelle Schwartz, director at SAFE’s Disability Services Program, said they have an interest in what the rural communities’ resources are, and if they are aware of them. Those resources could be shared, in addition to how they can work better together. That way, if a child with IDD is victimized, they know who to call, who brings what to the table, and who to consult with.
“New Braunfels and Comal County were kind enough and concerned enough to open their door to us, and so they will be helping us understand better,” Schwartz said. “Then, at the end of the day, come up with a blueprint for how more rural communities can work together when a child with a disability is victimized in their community.”
The Arc and The Arc of the Hill Country had informed Schwartz and Amrani-Khaldi that they had an excellent relationship with law enforcement and the different stakeholders in New Braunfels. So, they decided to invite the community to partner with them and to learn how they can do better.
“We know we don’t do such a great job, so we want to know how to do it better,” Schwartz said. “And then after that, we want t to be able to share with other Texas communities.”
The Big Picture
In addition to the trainings in New Braunfels and Comal County, SAFE’s Disability Services will continue to work on the project by conducting roundtable discussions.
“The McKenna Foundation has been generous to grant us space for these meetings,” Amrani-Khaldi said. “But that’s what we want to have, smaller conversations and smaller meetings with just groups of stakeholders at a time so we can talk to Child Protective Services on a one-on-one conversation and ask what excites them about their program and what do they need from other programs.”
They will also have the same kind of conversation with the Crisis Center of Comal County, Child Advocacy Center of Comal County, The Arc, law enforcement, and attorneys.
“You have to have all those conversations and get an in-depth look at what people have, and what people need,” Amrani-Khaldi said. “And so right now we’re in the process of developing surveys, questionnaires and conversation starters so that we can start collecting some real data and see what the big picture is.”
Schwartz hopes they will have this data by June 1 of next year, with a detailed report.
“We’ll be presenting that to the Children’s Justice Act program, and then hopefully a blueprint will be part of or an action plan will be a part of that report,” Schwartz said. “We’ll also be sharing the community’s thoughts about what could be done differently.”
