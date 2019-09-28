The biannual regional job fair will look a little different this fall, as the focus shifts to be more local.
With 30 employers registered, the New Braunfels job fair will take place Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Companies involved include New Braunfels Smokehouse, Walmart, Comal ISD, and more, looking to hire for positions such as school aides, mechanics, electricians, nurses, tutors, warehouse workers and more.
“The job fair assists the local residents who may be seeking a job that is closer to home for those that work outside the area, or this may be an opportunity for currently employed people to find a job that may provide some upward mobility,” said Chester Jenke, vice president of economic development for the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation.
The job fair also provides New Braunfels employers with the opportunity to seek people to full their open positions, Jenke said.
“The job fair is a product of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation as a service to our employers to help recruit local talent,” Jenke said.
Previous job fairs held in cooperation with Seguin’s EDC donned the title regional job fair, however Seguin’s EDC chose not to participate in this year’s fall job fair, Jenke said.
The New Braunfels Public Library will also be on hand to help with resumes and the employers are all are hiring for positions in New Braunfels, Jenke said.
Past job fairs have been very successful, with hundreds coming, several companies offering on-the-spot jobs, and great feedback from both companies and employees.
To get-up-to date information on the job fairs, visit the Facebook and Twitter feeds for New Braunfels EDC.
BREAKOUT
Open positions include:
after school aide (part-time), apprentice and journeyman electricians, bilingual/ESL coordinator, bus assistant, bus driver, child nutrition, CTE teacher, custodian, customer service/sales representatives, diesel fleet mechanic technician ii, diesel fleet mechanic technician iii – master, dispatcher, distribution techs, canyon lake, forklift operator let down, fraud service representatives, full case order filling, licensed vocational nurses, machine operator, material handler, mechanic, mechanic assistant, multimedia specialist, outside sales representative, outbound loader, receptionist, canyon lake, registered nurses, returns/put away, shipping, special education educational associate, special education teacher, speech therapists, substitute nurse, substitute teacher, technology support specialist, transportation manager, tutor, warehouse forklift, warehouse inventory control, warehouse maintenance, warehouse order selector, warehouse picking, warehouse restock, wastewater assistant and wastewater technician.
