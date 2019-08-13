As a mother of two, Paula Naranjo knows how tough it can be to find a great childcare center. This is what led Naranjo to want to open a Kids R Kids Learning Academy in New Braunfels.
Naranjo, the owner and operator of Kids R Kids, moved to New Braunfels in 2013 from Houston where her own children, now ages 10 and 13, attended a Kids R Kids.
“My husband and I loved the atmosphere,” Naranjo said. “It felt like a community, like family. It was a home away from home for our children. We loved the curriculum and we had peace of mind when we walked out that door they were safe.”
As the population continues to grow in New Braunfels, Naranjo said she saw a growing need for childcare services in town.
“It’s not just traditional daycare, though. We offer a learning environment from ages 6 weeks to 12 years old,’ Naranjo said. “We have full-day programs and after school care programs.”
Curriculums vary on age and development, and work on everything from social and emotional skills to gross motor skills and fine motor skills.
“We’re able to offer a more structured type of curriculum,” Naranjo said. “We do both indoor and outdoor activities with the children.”
Although kids are divvied up somewhat by age, they’re also grouped by development to help each child grown, Naranjo said.
“So say we have a 2-year-old who’s almost 3, but he or she has the developmental skills of a 3-year-old, we’ll discuss with the parents if they want to move that child with the 3-year-olds,” Naranjo said. “Everything we do, though, is with progress reports and sitting and discussing what that parent wants to do for their child.”
The Kids R Kids facility will be located at 2230 Independence Drive and is the first in New Braunfels. It wil be a 10-classroom facility with an activity room, a STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics — lab, and a cafeteria area, Naranjo said.
“We started the process to open up a Kids R Kids here in 2016,” Naranjo said. “We are set to open up sometime this fall.”
The most exciting part of opening Kids R Kids in New Braunfels is knowing she is helping meet a need in the community, Naranjo said.
“I remember going through the process of finding a daycare with my own children,” she said. “Taking the tours, looking into different curriculums — it’s a big decision for a family and an important one.”
Naranjo said she looks forward to making that decision easy for parents in New Braunfels.
“Our environment is very loving, the kids are comfortable and safe, there’s a real sense of security — and a bonus is they are in a learning environment,” Naranjo said. “The kids are engaged and fully encompassed in activities all day.”
One of the best things about Kids R Kids is how known a parent feels when they walk in the door, Naranjo said.
“At the one in Houston, they knew us by name, they’d ask us about our day and we might stop and chat for a bit,” she said. “I look forward to bringing that here.”
Kids R Kids is now accepting pre-enrollment and teacher applications. Hours will be Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and vary from program to program.
For more information about Kids R Kids, visit https://kidsrkids.com/westpointe-new-braunfels/.
