If anyone could use a night out, it’s the girls.
The Crisis Center of Comal County will hold its second official Girls Night Out fundraiser Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and sorry gents — this one’s just for the ladies.
The event will be at the Village Venue in Freheit Village featuring heavy hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, a silent and live auction, dessert, shopping booths, spa and makeup consultations and more.
“There will be 17 to 18 vendors there, and all the businesses are female-owned,” said Stacy Hill, executive director of the CCCC. “There will be Kendra Scott selling stuff, Foundry doing will be doing hair braids or curls, we have a psychic from town doing readings, Nothing Bundt Cakes and others.”
Free short massages from Knotty No More, on-site Botox and auctions for a YETI cooler, day spa package, vacation packages are among the evening’s activities, along with entering a raffle for a Gucci or Louis Vuitton bag.
The event promises to have something for every lady, Hill said.
Tickets are $50, and all proceeds from the evening will go toward funding important programs offered by the CCCC, Hill added.
“A lot of our services are children’s programs,” Hill said. “Our suicide hotline, our prevention program — a lot of those aren’t funded by our regular funding sources, so we do this big fundraiser to help raise money for these programs.”
Two years ago, the CCCC’s Girls Night Out event replaced a similar fundraiser the group organized, called Pumps and Pearls.
“It’s really cool because it really celebrates female empowerment,” said Paula Bouloubasis, CCCC volunteer coordinator and event organizer.
The event was the brainchild of CCCC board member Brandy Ingram, who plays a big role in the CCCC’s funding efforts, Bouloubasis said.
“She had this idea of an event that pampers us working moms or stay-at-home moms in the community and wanted to be able to bring together that tribe of women to support one another,” Bouloubasis said. “And to do what we like to do best — eat, drink, talk and shop.”
Client numbers at the CCCC continue to climb, making the event more important than ever, Hill said.
“We saw more than 1,200 clients last year, and 600 of those were children,” Hill said.
The evening will also feature a survivor who will speak on her experience as a domestic violence victim, Hill said.
“There’s a stigma attached to domestic violence that it’s only women in the lower socioeconomic realm, and that’s not true,” Hill said. “So she will be there speaking to that around 7 p.m.”
The Village Venue is at 2032 Central Plaza. To purchase a ticket for the event, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/gno-2020-update-tickets-65039842921.
