An end of an era will come this spring.
Three New Braunfels City Council seats – Mayor Barron Casteel, Mayor Pro Tem and District 5 Council Member Wayne Peters, and District 6 Council Member Leah Garcia, each under consecutive term limits mandated by voters, will make way for newcomers
in May.
Voters will head to the polls to select their successors, and trustees serving the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts, on May 2. The month-long, candidate filing period begins Wednesday and ends Friday, Feb. 14. All seats are for three-year terms.
Only one candidate, Rusty Brockman, has announced intent to succeed Casteel as New Braunfels next mayor. NBISD voters will select trustees in Districts 2 and 4, with Comal ISD voters selecting District 3 and 4 trustees and a multi-million dollar bond measure.
Several candidates are expected to file for City Council positions vacated by Casteel, Peters and Garcia, all first elected in 2014 and reelected in 2017.
School district incumbents include NBISD’s Michael Calta (District 2) and Matthew Sargent (District 4), both elected in 2017, and Comal ISD’s Jason York (District 3) and Denise Kern (District 4) both reelected in 2017.
School board candidates must be registered voters, reside in the district they are filing for, and have resided within the school district for at least six months.
Qualified applicants for city council must be registered voters, have resided in their respective districts at least six months prior to filing and have resided in New Braunfels at least 12 months prior to the May 2 election date, and in no way be currently indebted to the city.
Interested candidates must file the necessary paperwork with the city of New Braunfels, NBISD or CISD before the 5 p.m. deadline on Feb. 14. The last day to register to vote is April 2; early voting begins April 20 and ends April 28.
Where to file:
New Braunfels City Council
Mayor, Districts 5 and 6
City Secretary’s office in City Hall, 550 Landa Street
8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays (except Monday, Jan. 20)
New Braunfels ISD Trustees
Districts 2 and 4
NBISD Administration Building, 1000 N. Walnut Avenue
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays (except Monday, Jan. 20); 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Comal ISD Trustees
Districts 3 and 4
Comal ISD Support Services Building
1404 Interstate 35 North
7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays (except Monday, Jan. 20); 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays; 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
