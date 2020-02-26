New Braunfels police were kept hopping over the past few days in four separate vehicle and foot chases on Interstate 35, including three occurring within hours late Monday into Tuesday.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said arrests were made in all four incidents, including three within a two-hour window.
“It’s unusual for us to have three chases, which literally occurred back-to-back-to-back, in one night,” Ferguson said. “It pointed out the professionalism of our officers in these types of incidents without injury to themselves or the public, bringing each to conclusions that resulted in arrests of the subjects.”
Ferguson said at 11:45 p.m. Monday, at the Circle K in the 4300 block of I-35 South, an officer made contact with a suspect wanted on warrants issued in Bexar County. He said an officer who had questioned a man on a call for a suspicious vehicle at the location was later notified the man was being sought on the warrants.
“The man had gone out of a back door and into a brushy field in back of the store,” Ferguson said. “Officers, including K-9 officers, began searching the field, with the K-9 locating and apprehending the suspect.”
The warrants charged Christopher Joseph Chepey, 32, of Cibolo, as a felon in possession of a firearm; evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams; and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Minutes earlier, at 11:39 p.m. an officer patrolling Interstate 35 near and Schmidt and Spur Avenue witnessed a traffic violation by a green Mitsubishi, Ferguson said.
“The officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle which fled at a high rate of speed,” Ferguson said, adding a chase began that wound up near the Langtry Village Apartments in the 1500 block of Business 35 North.
“The vehicle struck a pile of dirt and rocks and went airborne,” Ferguson said. “The car was disabled after landing; officers initiated a felony stop and the driver was taken into custody without further incident.”
Ryan Christopher Pogue, 29, of Seguin, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle with a previous conviction; two counts of possession of a controlled substance for small amounts of methamphetamine and heroin; and possession of marijuana under two ounces.
At 1:03 a.m. Tuesday, officers patrolling near the Walmart in the 1200 block of Interstate 35 South spotted a dark colored Pontiac Bonneville speeding in the parking lot, Ferguson said, adding the car got away and sped north on Interstate 35.
Ferguson said a second officer picked up the vehicle, this time going southbound on I-35.
“Another stop was initiated which led to the pursuit of that vehicle into Schertz,” Ferguson said.
“That pursuit was called off because the threat his erratic driving posed to the safety of others,” Ferguson said. “He turned around and then went southbound in the northbound lanes.”
The suspect car clipped a constable’s vehicle and struck an NBPD unit, which disabled his vehicle in the 23000 block of the I-35 north frontage road in Schertz.
“He fled on foot into a nearby field, Ferguson said. “After a brief pursuit, an NBPD K-9 officer located and apprehended the suspect, who was taken into custody without further incident.”
Eric Shane Goin, 40, of New Braunfels, was treated at an area hospital and taken to Comal County Jail, where he was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle with a previous conviction and a warrant for a parole violation. Goin, Chepey and Pogue remained in the county lockup under various bonds Tuesday afternoon.
The three arrests came on the heels of a Sunday morning chase that involved several NBPD units, K-9 officers and a helicopter. Ferguson said officers attempting to stop a black BMW on Interstate 35 just after midnight Sunday wound up in a high-speed pursuit.
“The vehicle was observed making multiple unsafe lane changes and traveling at speeds of over 100 mph,” Ferguson said.
The pursuit, first in the southbound lanes and reversing onto the northbound access road, rook a right going south on State Highway 46, Ferguson said.
“It ran the red light at Farm-to-Market Road 1101 and continued going recklessly down 46, where it skidded into a stop at Stone Gate Drive,” Ferguson said. “The male driver, believed the only one in the vehicle, fled on foot and into a vacant field toward the Guadalupe River.”
Ferguson said K-9 officers and a Department of Public Safety helicopter were unable to locate the suspect but were able to determine his identity.
“Officers then contacted family members of the suspect,” he said. “They were able convince him to come in and speak with NBPD officers hours later. He was released until a warrant was signed by a judge, and once the warrant was issued, he was notified and turned himself in.”
Dylan Reid Aubey, 18 of New Braunfels, was booked into the county lockup and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; evading arrest or detention on foot and reckless driving. He was released later Sunday after posting $4,500 bond.
