New Braunfels Community Emergency Response Team is hosting a free training program for volunteer members interested in learning how to better assist area residents during emergencies.
Sessions will be held from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb. 2, in the Tejas Room at City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels.
If a disastrous event overwhelms or delays professional responders, CERT members can be called upon to assist others in saving property and lives until additional help arrives, and continue to assist professionals throughout an emergency.
During the 24-hour training program, participants will learn emergency preparedness, fire safety, basic medical operations, command and control, basic search-and-rescue methods and disaster psychology. Following training, participants will be inserted into mock disaster situations that test their training knowledge and responses during emergencies.
NBCERT offers training to a wide range of ages and abilities. Teens, ages 13 to 15, must be accompanied by adults. Training space is limited; early registration is recommended.
For more or to sign up, call 830-221-4223, or email to nbcertoffice@gmail.com. Participants must register at preparingtexas.org. For more on NBCERT, visit nbtexas.org/CERT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.