By Will Wright
The Herald-Zeitung
With more than 14,000 early ballots already cast in Comal and Guadalupe counties, Tuesday will be the final chance for voters to decide proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution and select local officials.
During early voting between Oct. 21 and Nov. 1, Comal County totaled 7,037 ballots from 6.78% of eligible voters, including 6,863 at six polling sites and another 174 through the mail. Guadalupe County’s 7,242 votes included 6,148 cast at polls and 1,114 mail-in ballots.
More than 1,400 votes were received at Comal voting locations on Friday.
Donna Dandridge, Comal voter registrar, said 4.98% of registered state voters cast ballots during the 12-day period.
Proposed state amendments include Proposition 4, prohibiting a state income tax; Proposition 5, dedicating sales tax revenue to state parks and historic sites; and Proposition 8, establishing an infrastructure fund for flood mitigation, flood control and drainage projects.
Some Comal voters will select board members in the Bulverde Area Rural Library District, Emergency Services District No. 3 and Green Valley Special Utility District, with 1,000 eligible to select a mayor and city council members in Schertz.
Some Guadalupe voters will also select Green Valley SUD board members and a mayor and council members in Cibolo.
Comal County residents can cast ballots at their choice of 13 voting centers, with Guadalupe County voters selecting from 34 polling sites.
Voting centers in both counties will be open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
