Comal County residents are again advised to guard themselves against callers posing as sheriff’s office representatives seeking payments to clear warrants.
On Tuesday, a resident reported receiving a call from someone who “spoofed” a phone number caller ID displayed as originating from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, seeking immediate payment to satisfy warrants.
“Yes, it is a similar scam to the one posted on July 31,” CCSO Community Resource Team Deputy Jakob Willmann said Wednesday of the scheme, in which callers tell folks they’re being sought for failure to appear for jury duty, issuing a hot check or other official sounding reasons.
The caller then requests immediate payment to clear the “warrant” through credit cards, gift cards or other forms of payment in order to avoid arrest.
“I am not aware of any specific reports to our agency other than this one and those from July,” Willmann said. “However I have seen other agencies warning their residents about this scam as well.
“I would remind residents that the Comal County Sheriff's Office does not place threatening calls nor will our employees demand payment of any sort over the telephone in order to avoid arrest or some other immediate consequence.”
If you have a doubt or are unsure of why the sheriff's office would be contacting you, please ask for the person's name and contact our non-emergency number directly at 830-620-3400.
