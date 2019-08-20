At 14,525 members strong and a year into being open, Das Rec is prepping for an even busier second year.
With an expected revenue of $409,000 budgeted for fiscal year 2019-20, Das Rec will convert three part-time positions into full-time positions and install turf and shade for the back lawn area to expand facility programming and meet programming needs.
Membership has been much higher in its first year than was expected, Dicke said.
“We were hoping to generate a 90% cost recovery,” Dicke said. “We’ll end this year at 120% recovery, so even with budget increases, we will likely still be at over 100% recovery next year.”
Slotted to bring in 6.1% of the cities total budgeted general fund revenue this fiscal year, Das Rec is expected to contribute $4.4 million of the $72.6 million for the proposed budget.
Das Rec will make the positions of the aquatics specialist, guest services specialist and athletics specialist from part-time positions to full-time positions, said Stacey Dicke, city parks and recreation department director.
“We’re glad to have those positions changed to full-time status and to bring some stability to those positions,” Dicke said. “We’ve got great folks in them now, so we’re excited about having them on full-time.”
These employees will go from working 29 hours per week to 40, and will be eligible for city benefits, Dicke said.
“We have up to 100 positions that are 19 hours a week, so those three specialists do a lot of training and interviews and orientations to keep those smaller positions filled,” Dicke said. “To have those three at full time, it adds more hours to the position but it also will bring stability. Those three are critical to keeping operations running.”
The aquatics specialist will hire and train lifeguards, but Dicke said Das Rec staff is also hoping this person will use some of their extended hours to promote pool birthday parties.
“We have them now but we have the availability for more parties, so we’re hoping this position will help bring in more parties,” Dicke said.
The guest services specialist will help with front desk work and kinder services, Dicke said.
“They will focus on membership retention and help on tracking visitation as well as reaching out to members not utilizing their membership,” Dicke said.
The athletics specialist will work on programming such as athletic leagues, Dicke said.
“Particularly youth league basketball,” Dicke said. “We had 300 kids the first time — we had volunteer coaches, and a lot of coordination that goes into all that, and we expect it to grow. We do youth volleyball, adult basketball, adult volleyball — so quite a bit of programming in the gym.”
As the rec center continues to grow, the focus will be on member services and making sure customers can take advantage of a variety of programs, Dicke said.
“We want to keep that membership high, and with that there’s more people to serve,” Dicke said.
Dicke said she is excited to see what the second year of Das Rec holds.
For more information on Das Rec, visit www.dasrec.com/.
