Three Comal County men — two charged with sexually assaulting children and another alleged to have robbed the same Canyon Lake restaurant twice within three weeks last summer — are among those listed in November grand jury indictments released recently by Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp.
Mark Pena Torres, 36, of Spring Branch, was indicted on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 by allegedly fondling her with his hand or fingers. Torres was also indicted on one count of indecency with a child-sexual contact, allegedly for having the girl touch his genitals.
A separate indictment, charging continuous sexual abuse of a young child, stated Torres committed the above acts
on different times and dates between “on or about the 1st day of May 2019 through on or about the 30th day of July 2019.”
Torres, arrested and booked into the Comal County Jail on Nov. 13, remained there Wednesday under bonds totaling $95,000.
Benjamin James Zickefoose, 36, of Canyon Lake, was named in two separate indictments, each alleging an aggravated robbery of Wicked Good Pizza in Canyon Lake on July 14 and again on Aug. 6.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators, who arrested Zickefoose Aug. 7 at his home in the 1100 block of Cypress Drive in Canyon Lake, charged him with the July 14 robbery that video cameras recorded showing a man with a black handgun who fled on a green bicycle.
CCSO said at the time of his arrest Zickefoose was wearing clothes that matched those in the surveillance video and was also in possession of a green bicycle. A search of the home turned up a black handgun, an undisclosed amount of cash and other pieces of clothing believed used in the robbery.
Zickefoose was booked under a $25,000 bond on the first charge, which increased to $50,000 after the second charge was filed. He remains in the county lockup on both first-degree felony charges, each punishable by up to 99 years in prison.
Also indicted was Jersain Bladimir Escobar-Medina, 19 of Canyon Lake. Escobar-Medina is charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14 “on or about the 31st day of May 2019.”
Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp recently announced the following grand jury indictments, handed up Nov. 6. Each is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Jersain Bladimir Escobar-Medina — Aggravated sexual assault of a child
• Mark Pena Torres — Aggravated sexual assault of a child, four counts; indecency with a child-sexual contact; continuous sex abuse of a young child
• Benjamin James Zickefoose — Aggravated robbery, two counts
• Cheryl Ann Nevitt — Driving while intoxicated, third arrest or more
• Mark Lyn Riggins — Driving while intoxicated, third arrest or more
• Sondra Kathleen Baize — Driving while intoxicated, third arrest or more
• Harald Christian Hohmann — Driving while intoxicated, third arrest or more
• Richard Steve Hurtado — Driving while intoxicated, third arrest or more
• Darren Ray Burke — Driving while intoxicated, third arrest or more; evading arrest with a vehicle; assault against a peace officer
• Rikishi Clarence Decole Jennings — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; evading arrest with a motor vehicle
• Austin Tyler McElroy — Forgery, five counts; fraudulent possession of identifying information, two counts
• Victor Manuel Rodriguez Jr. — Unlawful possession of a firearm
• Troy Franklin Adamson — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams
• Jon William Fisher — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams
• Marissa Lauren Delgado — Possession of a controlled substance; penalty group 1, under 1 gram
• Leonard B. Ligon Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
• Juan T. Galvan Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
• Carly Louise Frilot — Bail jumping-failure to appear
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.